PROFILES: Eastern View's Settle has fond memories of athletic director tenure

"My mindset is that nobody's going to outwork me," he said. "I don't micromanage, but I challenge my coaches to work as hard as I do to make our athletic programs the very best they can be. I tell them that, if they can do that, we're all going to be okay."

Allen included, many of the Cyclones' coaches have met Settle's challenge over the years.

Current Culpeper AD Daniel Nobbs, who played baseball under Settle before graduating in 1997, was tapped by his mentor to be Eastern View's first head baseball coach. He responded by guiding the Cyclones to over 150 wins, nine regional playoff berths and eight district or conference regular season or tournament titles during his decade at the helm.

After coaching with Settle at Culpeper in the mid-90s, Greg Hatfield was offered the opportunity to become Eastern View's first head football coach. Over the course of 13 years, Hatfield compiled a 109-36 record while leading the Cyclones to five district or conference championships and one regional crown.

"The expectations at Eastern View have always been high, both on and off the field," Hatfield said recently. "And a lot of that has to do with the way Mark carries himself."

Still reminiscing, Settle eventually settles on one moment as his absolute favorite.

"In 2012, my sons Brandon and Jacob were both on the football team here," he remembers. "Brandon was the quarterback, and Jacob was a wide receiver. A lot of times, I'm running all over the place during games helping out with various things, so I miss a lot of plays. But on this particular night, I just happened to turn around in time to see Brandon complete a pass to Jacob. Our PA announcer Dave Richardson called out, 'Settle to Settle,' and it was just one of those moments that will always be etched in my brain, both as an athletic director and, most importantly, as a father."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.