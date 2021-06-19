PROFILES: Keith Price helped shape Culpeper's monuments to its heroes

He worked as a groundskeeper and in pizza parlors after high school while attending community college, but wondered what lay over the horizon.

“I read the newspapers and watched the news,” he recalled. “I was always curious about the world.”

Then a college friend at UNC-Greensboro joined the Army and later became a warrant officer. “He was highly squared away, and he put the idea of military service in my head,” Price said. “I thought, ‘Well, if it worked out for that guy, it might work out for me.”

It did.

Price enlisted, scored well on the battery of aptitude tests, and got into computer science when that was a burgeoning field. At his first post—Fort Lewis, Washington—an officer suggested he apply to Officer Candidate School. So Price did, and wound up at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 1985.

But the administrative work that computer science led him into wasn’t his cup of tea. He transferred to another branch and enrolled in classes at the Army Intelligence Center in Fort Huachuca, Ariz.

While he was still in school there, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. Price volunteered to deploy, and was sent to Saudi Arabia.