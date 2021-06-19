PROFILES: Mindy McCabe: 'Everything a good teacher should be'

When Mindy McCabe learned she had been selected as Culpeper County High School’s Teacher of the Year, she was shocked.

This year at CCHS instead of administration picking the teacher of the year, faculty and staff nominated teachers and then they all voted on the nominees.

“Being nominated and having co-workers be the reason I won [made] it even more special,” McCabe said.

McCabe, a special education teacher at Culpeper County High School, teaches reading strategies and other courses, such as English, geometry and government. She has just completed her 8th year teaching at CCHS.

In a recent interview, McCabe shared her favorite memory from her teaching career.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCabe was asked to teach an Honors 11 English class mid-semester. Despite the hybrid schedule at the school with students attending both in-person and virtually, her class earned a 100 percent Standards of Learning test pass rate.

A rare accomplishment for any teacher, the achievement is noteworthy particularly during a global pandemic where many of the students in the class were also a 100% remote cohort.