Chatham Manor is hosting a special event marking the 160th anniversary of the U.S. Army of the Potomac’s winter encampment in Stafford County for President’s Day weekend.

On Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Park Ranger Ryan Quint will give 15-minute presentations in the Chatham auditorium about George Washington’s significance to Federal soldiers. Quint will describe how the Army of the Potomac recognized Washington’s 131st birthday on Feb. 22, 1863, according to a National Park Service release.

The Army of the Potomac’s “Valley Forge” took place between Jan. 25 and April 27, 1863, according to the Stafford County Museum.

“Fighting off demoralization, sickness and disease, and privation, the army’s soldiers and animals persevered through the cruel and fickle weather. No known historian suggests this was not the army’s low point in morale and effectiveness for the entire war in the East.”

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, living historians will set up a typical army camp on the river side of Chatham. Visitors will meet soldiers and civilians as they cook period food, conduct military drill, and engage in other activities of 19th century life.

In the winter of 1862-1863, soldiers in the Army of the Potomac experienced defeat at Fredericksburg and the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Significant changes were afoot for the Army of the Potomac, and they began that winter in Stafford County, according to the NPS release.

Saturday’s event is family friendly, free of charge and open to the public.