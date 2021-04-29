Program puts more fresh food on table during pandemic

When economic losses from the COVID-19 pandemic left more people with less food on the table, the Virginia Community Food Connections made sure they found as many fresh fruits and vegetables as possible.

Headed by Elizabeth Borst, the VCFC has operated for more than 10 years and has grown to include six markets in the Fredericksburg area and one in Prince William County. All local markets saw increases in 2020 in the amount of fresh food sold as a result of the VCFC incentives, including the Ladysmith market in Caroline County, where program-related sales increased by 292 percent, Borst said.

The VCFC programs offer incentives for low-income people to get more for their shopping dollar at local farmers markets, and Borst says the effort helps support family farmers who grow the tomatoes and beans, corn, squash and watermelons.

Those who receive SNAP benefits—formerly called food stamps—use their cards to get a dollar in free fruits or vegetables for each one spent on fresh food, up to a $40 match. The WIC Healthy Food Incentive offers a similar program that helps get locally grown items onto the table for women and their infant children. In addition, the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, can be used at markets for double their value.