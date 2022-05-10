 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prom returns to Culpeper County High School

Prom returned Saturday evening as Culpeper County High School seniors celebrated the waning of their final year in high school with a traditional dance at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.

Elizabeth Allen was crowned queen and Corey Hutcherson king during the night’s festivities.

About 400 students participated in the event, according to Culpeper County Principal Daniel Solderholm, who said Tuesday that events during the week leading up to prom included a theme for students to follow each day.

On “America Monday” seniors wore togas and underclassmen dressed as toddlers; Tuesday was Adam Sandler day; Thursday students used strollers, microwave ovens, laundry baskets and other containers to carry their belongings on “Anything But a Backpack Day”; and Blue Devil Pride Friday.

“Students were very excited to have a normal prom,” Soderholm said. “We had great participation! Anything But a Backpack day was a student favorite. Students were very creative in what they substituted for a backpack.”

Soderholm added it was a pleasure to see the students dancing and having fun together in an indoors environment.

“It is wonderful to feel the excitement of young people getting dressed up for a special night,” he said. “It is important that they have the opportunity to make these lifelong memories.”

