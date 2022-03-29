Proposed FY23 Town of Culpeper budget increases 5.6 percent

The proposed Fiscal Year 2023 General Fund Budget for the Town of Culpeper totals more than $22.4 million, a 5.6 percent increase over the current year budget.

At a recent special meeting, Town Council supported a budget option that includes an 8 percent merit raise potential for employees, customer service improvements to the town web site, an additional police motorcycle and placing cameras in Yowell Meadow Park and Rockwater Park.

Town Manager Chris Hively, in his budget introduction, noted continued concerns and uncertainty related to the financial impact of the pandemic as well as inflation. That in mind, town staff cut around $300,000 from department requests.

Human resources requested the 8 percent raise for employees to address pay-to-market slippage over the last few years for long-term workers.

“The proposed budget enables the town to continue to provide quality municipal services in an environment with continued population growth and increasing demand for services,” Hively noted in introduction.

The most direct measure of new town residents is certificates of occupancy issued by the county building department prior to a new family or resident moving into a new home. The standard measure of people per home is 2.49, Hively said.

There were 34 certificates of occupancy issued in town in FY21 and another 45 projected by the end of FY22, on June 30—for a total of nearly 200 new residents.

The town has seen a distinct downturn in new subdivision construction since the peak in FY05 when 608 certificates of occupancy were issued.

A rebound is expected in FY23 once preliminary site work is completed at Laurel Park, a 306-unit approved housing development on 60 acres, adjacent to Highpoint along Orange Road. Town staff will present an overview of phase one of that project on Thursday to the planning commission.

Projected town revenues in FY23 appear strong with increases forecast in personal property taxes ($350,000), local sales tax ($375,000), hotel and motel room tax ($155,000) and meals tax ($1.1 million more), according to the manager’s budget.

The current town real estate tax rate of 8.2-cents per every $100 of assessed valuation will remain the same for the coming fiscal year.

The majority of increases in the FY23 budget are related to salaries, benefits and an anticipated increase in the Virginia Retirement System contribution.

“In addition, several positions that were eliminated as part of the FY21 reduction in force were added for a partial year in FY22,” according to the manager’s introduction. “Significant employee turnover has resulted in net higher salaries to fill the resulting vacancies.”

The FY23 budget does not include any new debt for proposed capital improvements, which will be paid for with existing funds as well as a continuing flow of federal pandemic relief dollars.

The town budget proposes a 5 percent increase in residential water rates for FY23 and a 2 percent increase for town electricity.

Culpeper Town Council will hold a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. on May 3. Budget adoption is scheduled for May 10.

