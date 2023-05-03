A proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 includes a real estate tax rate deduction in the Town of Culpeper.

The Culpeper Town Council held a public hearing at the town’s Economic Development Center Tuesday, to discuss the proposed budget for FY 2024 and make final decisions before its approval at the regular meeting scheduled for May 9.

It was revealed the General Fund’s budget would reflect a proposed deduction in the town’s real estate tax rate, reducing from the current rate of $0.082 down to $0.066 for every $100 of assessed value. The total budget for the General Fund, with capital and debt service included, would come to $30,688,510.

“This is the 25th year in a row that the town council has not raised real estate or personal property taxes. It was in 1999 that we started lowering the tax from $0.23 per 100 to about $0.09 and it’s been that way ever since,” said Council Member Pranas Rimeikis.

Rimeikis served on the town council from July 2002 to June 2010 and again from July 2014 to November 2021. He was once again elected to the council in December 2022.

Another proposed decrease, for the Lafayette Ridge Service District, was reflected in the budget. The proposal would reduce the tax rate from $0.05 to $0.035 for every $100 of assessed value. Lafayette Ridge is one of three special tax districts in the town, along with Southridge and Willow Shade districts.

According to Town Manager Chris Hively, the special tax service districts fund road maintenance in designated neighborhoods where roads don’t conform to Virginia Department of Transportation standards.

Rates that will be raised

While the town’s real estate and personal property taxes will remain low, the same can’t be said about utilities and other items which were listed in town documents.

Water utility rates are proposed to increase by 3% and water meter service fees would increase by 15% for each meter size of 1 inch or greater. Wastewater utility rates are also proposed to increase by 4%.

Electric utility and line extension fees are proposed to be raised, with the utility rates going up by 1%. Electric line extension fees for major subdivisions will be raised based on the amount of acreage.

Fees for lots that are less than one acre would increase from $4,500 to $5,500 per lot; lots from one to two acres would increase from $5,000 to $6,000; and fees for lots larger than two would go from $7,500 to $8,500.

Electric underground service installation fees are proposed to be raised from $2,000 to $5,500 for single lots, lots in minor subdivisions or small, single-phase commercial lots.

Fees for underground conduit franchises would increase from $1.37 to $1.41 per linear foot.

The budget in general

The proposed FY 24 budget, originally known as manager’s option 2, would see an increase of 2.8% or $635,263 over the FY 23 budget. The total amount for the proposed budget including funds for operation, capital and debt services would come to $58,353,836.

Notable items in the proposed budget include 7% in merit pay and a cost of living increase that seeks to maintain the town’s current level of salary competitiveness with surrounding localities. Also included would be $151,746 to hire two new police officers for the town along with $130,000 for two new police vehicles.

According to town documents, the hiring of these full time officers would include a reduction in police department overtime pay of $25,000.

Also of note is a 33% increase in the Culpeper Renaissance Inc. budget, which had been requested by the organization and agreed up at the special budget meeting on March 29. It would raise CRI’s budget from $150,000 to $200,000.

A final approval of the budget is scheduled to take place at the town council’s regular meeting at the Culpeper County Administrative Building, 302 North Main St., May 9 at 7 p.m.