Prosecutor asks for police probe of statue-removal contract

“It’s got to go through a process,” Breit said.

Stoney’s administration initially declined to answer questions from reporters about who was behind the shell company, NAH LLC, that records showed the city had contracted with for the removal of the statues.

News outlets later uncovered through public records requests that NAH was linked to Devon Henry, the founder of Newport News-based construction company Team Henry Enterprises.

It was also reported that Henry had previously donated $4,000, a relatively modest amount, to Stoney and his political action committee over the course of several years.

The revelations led to allegations of cronyism. One of Stoney’s opponents in the November election, city councilwoman Kim Gray, requested the investigation.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin initially declined to take up the matter, citing a donation Henry had made to a political campaign of her husband, U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, when he was running for state senate. She later asked the court to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate.

A court granted the request, appointing Martin.