Prosecutors recommend jail time for Virginia brothers involved in Capitol riot

vIRGINIA SIBLINGS FACE SENTENCING FOR JAN. 6 ACTIONS

NORFOLK—Federal prosecutors will seek jail time for two Virginia Beach brothers when they’re sentenced this week for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Eric Von Bernewitz, 47, a broker who supplies furniture for government offices and military barracks, and his brother, Paul Von Bernewitz, 51, a restaurant server, are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Both pleaded guilty in January to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor offense that carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors plan to ask U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to sentence Eric Von Bernewitz to 14 days, and Paul Von Bernewitz to 45 days, according to documents filed last week.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Mitchell wrote in a document filed last week that the pair should spend time behind bars because several videos recorded that day show they were part of the crowd that initially breached the metal barriers surrounding the Capitol, and were close by when others violently pushed past police and broke windows to get inside.

Mitchell wrote that Paul Von Bernewitz deserves more time because he was more actively involved with the rioters and helped push the crowd forward while his brother stood back. Paul Von Bernewitz also has several convictions on his record for alcohol-related offenses and assaults, he said.

One video shows Paul and Eric Von Bernewitz moving quickly toward a police line and getting within yards of it, Mitchell wrote. Paul Von Bernewitz is also seen with dozens of others pushing those in front of them to break through the line.

Yet in their interviews with the FBI at the time of their arrest, the brothers minimized their roles, as well as the behavior of the rioters, Mitchell wrote. Paul Von Bernewitz referred to the crowd as “peaceful” and “nice,” and compared it to a mosh pit at a rock concert.The brothers claimed they were forced into the building by the crowd, and were unable to turn back, while the videos showed otherwise, the prosecutor said.

—The Virginian–Pilot