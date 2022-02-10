 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Protesters gather to greet Biden as he visits Culpeper

When they learned President Joe Biden would be visiting Culpeper on Thursday, Culpeper Republicans decided what they considered an affront would not go unanswered.

"This is a Republican-leaning district, we're very red here," said Culpeper Republican Committee member David Cissman, standing on the corner of Route 3 and McDevitt Drive, awaiting the president's motorcade.

"When we read in the Star-Exponent that Biden would be coming to town we immediately put the word out," he said. "Besides us local folks, you'll see people here from all over the state."

Cissman said Republicans are unhappy about Biden's policies at the nation's southern border.

"He's letting illegal immigrants in and flying them all over the country at taxpayer expense," Cissman said. "These people are criminals and need to be vetted. Biden won't even require them to be vaccinated to enter our country."

Cissman is also angry about how the withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled.

"That was a terrible debacle, especially in my view as a former Navy officer," he said. "I'm in support of sending troops to the Ukraine, but first we need to address these other issues."

President Biden is speaking today at Germanna's Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper in an event closed to the public. Watch for further coverage of that event at starexponent.com and in Friday's print newspaper.

