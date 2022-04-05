Public hearing April 19 on $211.5 million FY23 budget for Culpeper County

Culpeper County will advertise a Fiscal Year 2023 proposed budget of $211.5 million, including debt and capital projects, representing an 11 percent or nearly $21 million increase over the current fiscal year.

The increase is due primarily to an increase in state and federal funding in the new fiscal year starting July 1, including nearly $13 million more for the public schools.

Part of the FY23 budget approved Tuesday for advertisement by the Board of Supervisors is a proposed reduction in the personal property tax on vehicles—from the current $3.50 per every $100 of assessed value to $3.

The lower rate, if adopted, would primarily be equalized, meaning taxpayers would pay around the same due to record increases in assessed values of used vehicles—an average 24 percent increase in Culpeper County.

A worldwide shortage of microchips for new vehicles has pushed prices up for new cars, which in turn has affected the market for used cars, driving up values and associated taxes.

Considering that, keeping the vehicle personal property tax rate at $3.50 would create a bit of a revenue windfall for the county, County Administrator John Egerston told the board at Tuesday’s meeting.

Per state law, this is the first year the county can separate passenger vehicles from other personal property tax categories, creating a new classification. The other categories, per the proposal, would remain unchanged.

Supervisors easily supported the new classification so as to keep level the annual vehicular tax amid rising inflation and higher fuel costs.

“People are shocked at how vehicle prices have moved,” said Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, making the motion to adopt the $3 rate.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates supported the measure as well, saying people are hurting due to all the extra costs for living.

He warned the increase in used car values would be temporary.

“I support it, too,” said Chairman Gary Deal, noting many residents are living paycheck to paycheck.

The proposal passed unanimously and goes to a public hearing, along with the budget, on April 19.

East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell asked why the personal property rate for airplanes housed in Culpeper at the airport is so low—$0.0001-cents per every $100 assessed value.

Egertson said it “was set a large number of years ago” at a negligible rate as an incentive for pilots to store their planes in the hangars at the county’s regional airport in Elkwood, paying hangar rent.

In the current fiscal year, hangar fees paid to the county totaled around $400,000—down from around $565,000 in FY21.

Hangar fee revenue decreased the past several years due to major pavement rehab around the hangars, displacing various aircraft, and rents therefore not being charged.

Since FY19, the local airport has not been self-sustaining, requiring support from the county’s general fund to meet its budget. The $1.2 million airport budget in FY23 will require $44,000 in assistance from the general fund.

The main driver behind this now, according to the county budget, has been an increase in part-time salaries in order to maintain adequate manned hours the facility.

Egertson told the board Tuesday that other local airports maintain similar negligible rates on aircraft personal property, stating the idea is to get revenue from the hangar rentals and not taxes.

“You can’t do both?” Campbell asked.

The county could, but it would risk pilots moving their planes out of the Culpeper airport and into hangars of other local airports where taxation is low, Egertson said.

The FY23 proposed budget includes no increase in the 55-cent real estate tax rate in Culpeper County and eliminates the $25 yearly vehicle license fee as well as the transient occupancy tax.

It fully funds the $105.5 million school operational budget and county capital improvement projects from the fund balance, including $5 million for future VDOT revenue sharing projects.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board appropriated $6.09 million in federal pandemic relief dollars to the public school system. It includes nearly $1.5 million to cover the cost of replacing 4,000 Chromebooks for students.

“When is this going to end—is it going to end? CCPS Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads posed to the BOS of the continued state and federal support for pandemic-related costs, including addressing student learning loss. “As we watch Congress, there may still be things in the hopper through FY24,” Brads said.

Chairman Deal noted it will free up local money for school capital projects and Egertson agreed, stating a significant amount had been offset in the FY23 budget by the federal infusion. Brads said the money has no strings attached and is to be used for pandemic mitigation and curriculum.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.