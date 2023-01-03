Public hearing tonight to remove Brandy Station Technology Zone

A focus on development pressures in the Stevensburg District will continue laser focused into the New Year with tonight’s public hearing at the Board of Supervisors first meeting of 2023.

Comments will be taken near the start of the 7 p.m. meeting in county administration on a proposal to eliminate the Brandy Station Technology Zone, created with tax incentives in 2006, from the comprehensive plan.

Landowner David Martin, president of a software firm, Attotek, sought to build a speculative data center on the total 88 acres along Bel Pre and Stevensburg roads. But he pulled the plan to rezone it to light industrial late last year when neighbors came out in opposition, saying the large data center buildings would ruin the rural nature of the area.

The mostly green land, is located in proximity to the U.S. Route 29 corridor, the railroad and Dominion transmission line just south of the historic village. And it’s located in a technology zone the board of supervisors itself created 17 years ago to promote economic development.

But the current makeup of the Board of Supervisors had the votes to get rid of the technology zone when discussing the issue last month.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said at the Dec. 6 meeting he would take a stand in stating did not support removing existing farmland for industrial use.

This sentiment has been a mantra for Stevensburg District residents as well as preservation and historic groups fighting big solar, and now big tech in recent years in the historic farming hamlets.

Chairman Gary Deal, who last year supported the controversial, green-lighted Amazon data center campus on farmland along Route 3 in the village of Stevensburg, said that was a special case. He argued Amazon will build its two data centers, and a substation, on a four-lane highway with other industrial uses nearby, including a quarry.

“We knew if we approved it that would motivate more users to come to our tech zones on Mc Devitt Drive and Lovers Lane,” Deal said at the meeting. “I’m not in favor of approving anything else from a data center standpoint in a rural area of the county and will stick with that.”

Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr said he struggled with eliminating the Brandy Station Technology Zone.

“If this were my property and suddenly making this change, I would kind of have an issue with that,” he said

Voting with Durr to keep the Brandy Station Technology Zone in the comprehensive plan were East Fairfax rep Kathy Campbell and Tom Underwood of Salem while Brad Rosenberger and Susan Gugino voted with the majority.

Warrenton-based Piedmont Environmental Council has been among the vocal individuals and groups fighting to keeping Stevensburg rural and open, while retaining its authentic battlefields, sites, waterways and colonial lands and vistas.

PEC Culpeper County Field Representative Sarah Parmelee issued a Dec. 27 alert about the public hearing.

“The battle for the future of Brandy Station has reached a critical stage. Earlier this year, the community of Brandy Station defended itself against the proposed AttoTek data center within the Brandy Station Technology Zone, but the fight is not over yet.

“Brandy Station is an area of historic and agricultural significance. It is a gateway to the county and the home of many people who want to see its rural lands protected. Brandy Station is part of the federally recognized Journey Through Hallowed Ground National Heritage Area and National Scenic Byway system. lt is also the future home of the new Culpeper Battlefields State Parkwhich has the potential to bring additional revenue to Culpeper County without sacrificing the character of the area,” she said.