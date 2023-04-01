The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hear public comment at its meeting Tuesday night on a proposal to ban the shooting of guns with a “100-yard safety zone” around any regularly occupied home.

In 2019, the Board of Supervisors, following suit with other pro-gun locales, adopted a resolution making Culpeper a “Second Amendment Constitutional County.” Gun activists and county residents packed the boardroom in support of the symbolic gesture.

The adopted measure implored government at all levels to preserve, uphold and protect the rights of the citizens to keep and bear arms “by rejecting any provision, law or regulation that may infringe, have the tendency to infringe or place additional burdens on the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms.”

Around that time, local attorney Patrick Heelen founded Culpeper County 2A, a grassroots group referencing the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

His group is opposing the 100-yard safety zone around houses.

The measure came out of Rules Committee without a recommendation to the board of supervisors last month. The board almost immediately moved to advertise the hot issue for public hearing—taking place at 7 p.m. April 4 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Rules Committee Chairman Paul Bates, Catalpa District Supervisor, is supporting the new rules as a matter of safety as the county continues to grow. Residential development is becoming increasingly denser as vacant parcels around the town and county fill in.

Bates previously commented he could not sit idly by and wait for someone to get hurt or their property damaged with people shooting guns in the neighborhood.

The current Culpeper County Firearms Ordinance prohibits:

Carrying a loaded shotgun or rifle in vehicle on any public street, road or highway within the County, shall not apply to duly authorized law-enforcement officers or military personnel in the performance of their lawful duties, nor to any person who reasonably believes that a loaded rifle or shotgun is necessary for his personal safety in the course of his employment or business. Hunting with firearm on or near public highway; prohibited … hunting or attempting to hunt, with a firearm, any game bird or game animal, while the hunting or attempting to hunt is on or within 100 hundred yards of any primary or secondary highway in Culpeper County, is prohibited.

What is proposed in the 100-hundred-yard safety zone would be to make it unlawful to shoot a firearm within 100 yards of any regularly occupied structure without advance permission of the owner or occupant.

The proposed ordinance provides for various exceptions to the rules, allowing firearms to be used on any target, trap or skeet range or hunting preserve, by police or law enforcement, in a private basement or cellar target range, in defense of one’s life or to kill any dangerous or destructive wild animal, by any peace officer or law enforcement official, for the discharge of blank cartridges in theatrical performances, sporting events, or the firing of salutes at military funerals or other military affairs, or by the owner, or any member of his immediate family, on one or more contiguous tracts of land, located within the prohibited area, having total area of five acres or more.

The proposed ordinance also allows for discharge of firearms near occupied homes to kill deer on land at least five acres in area, zoned for agricultural use. The new regulations would not apply to the use and discharge of pneumatic guns when used on or within private property, with the permission of the owner or legal possessor and with reasonable care to prevent a projectile from crossing the bounds of the property, according to the proposed ordinance amendment.

Culpeper County 2A is opposing the new regulation and invited its members on social media to attend the public hearing to speak out. A recent post stated the Board of Supervisors committed to vigorously protecting their 2A Rights in in 2019. The resolution specifically referenced "the solemn oaths they took to support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia," for the Right To Keep & Bear Arms, the post said.

"They now appear poised to violate that oath by enacting an ordinance that would require private citizens to obtain the permission of their neighbors to exercise their rights on their own property within certain distances,” according to the post. “This will subject us to the whims of our neighbors and put us in the position of having to ask their permission to exercise those rights.

“Free men & women don't ask for permission to exercise God-given rights,” the County County 2A post stated.