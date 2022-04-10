Public hearing Tuesday on 3-cent tax increase for fire & rescue in Orange County

The Orange County Board of Supervisors is considering a three-cent increase to the county fire and EMS levy as it looks to cover operating costs for the county’s volunteer fire companies under a recently adopted memorandum of understanding.

The board will consider a proposed $127.6 million consolidated budget in a public hearing at 5 p.m. this Tuesday, April 12.

Real estate taxes would remain at $0.61 per $100 of assessed value, with the proposed fire and EMS levy increasing to $0.14.

Other taxes and fees would, for the most part, remain the same, though the tax on mobile homes classified as personal property also would increase $0.03, which would bring it in line with the combined real estate and fire and EMS levy of $0.75.

Tangible personal property is advertised for taxation at its current rate—$3.75 per $100 of assessed value, but with the recent increase in vehicle values, the county may have the opportunity to lower the rate and still reduce the use of the county’s reserves to balance the budget.

Property taxes account for 39% of the proposed Orange County budget, with state funds comprising 38% and federal funds 9%.

The $127.6 million consolidated budget includes more than $71 million for Orange County Schools, accounting for about 55% of the county’s consolidated budget. It also includes $9.1 million for fire and EMS, much of which is funded by the fire and EMS levy on local real estate. The general fund comprises 22% of the budget.

The proposed budget and tax rates are at orangecountyva.gov, or in the county administration office at 112 W. Main St. in Orange. Written comments on the proposed budget or tax rate must be received by noon on Tuesday to be included in the public hearing at asimpson@orangecountyva. gov or P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960.