Public invited to help spiff up Culpeper

Residents can join in Saturday to help Culpeper maintain its “prettiest town in Virginia” distinction by participating in a community clean-up event put on by the Culpeper Police Department and Found & Sons Funeral Chapel in coordination with the Town of Culpeper Public Works.

Architectural Digest in 2018 gave the Town of Culpeper the “prettiest town” designation, and according to Tim Chilton, operations captain for the Culpeper Police, the law enforcement agency is proud of the distinction and wants to help maintain it.

“Litter is always a problem, but it’s one we can address together,” Chilton said in a statement. “We want to do our part to help keep our Town looking beautiful.”

On Saturday, June 25, volunteers are invited to clean up various parts of the town, including along James Madison Highway and Rt. 522, or Sperryville Pike. All interested groups, organizations and community members are invited to join the clean-up.

Meet Saturday at 8 a.m. in the parking lot at Tractor Supply, 588 Culpeper Town Square, where volunteers will be given assignments and provided with police escorts to ensure traffic control and safety, Chilton said.

“The Town’s public works department does an amazing job, but it’s hard for them to keep up with so much garbage getting dropped,” Chilton said Tuesday morning. “The litter becomes kind of an eyesore, so let’s work together to pick it up.”

Donations of high visibility vests, water and trash bags are also needed, Chilton said, urging people to drop off such items in the lobby of the Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd.

Chilton said the clean-up event was put together in about a week and involved setting up work zones with the Virginia Department of Transportation, and an organized effort to follow the guidelines established to keep everyone involved safe and comfortable.

“We’ve already received a lot of donations, probably the biggest so far is the Eagles Club in town, who said they’re bringing a bunch of folks to help,” Chilton said. “We are a super community-oriented police department, we’re happy to jump in if anyone has concerns and help as long as it’s feasible.”

Chilton said there’s no limit to the number of volunteers who can participate on Saturday.

“Even if we don’t have enough vests we can have people pick up trash [safely without vests] at Yowell Park and Rockwater. People leave a lot of stuff laying around and they’re starting to look a little bad,” he said. “We want to spiff them up. And people can also pick up garbage in shopping-area parking lots, there are plenty of places that need it.”

Work will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until about noon, Chilton said.

“It would be great if people can get there right at the beginning so they can get their assignments, but if they show up later we’ll try to fit them in,” he said.

This is just the beginning of community events the Culpeper Police Department will be involved with this summer, Chilton said, listing about eight outreach events, such as talking to the public about pool safety or a NARCAN giveaway and specific events for the local Hispanic community, among other activities.

Questions? Contact Chilton at 540/829-5538 or TChilton@culpeperva.gov.

