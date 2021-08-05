Public policy expert to speak Aug. 17 at Madison Republican meeting

A Trump administration public policy expert will be speaking as a special guest at a Madison County Republican Women meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, the organization announced this week.
The political meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road in Madison. Andrew Coffey, a public policy expert who worked in the Trump White House and Dewey McDonnell, 7th District RPV State Central committee member will be guest speakers.
Coffey is an experienced policy and program management professional with more than a decade in the public and private sectors, according to a news release. He works for a Fortune 500 company and advises on risk management and resiliency for the firm’s global operations. From 2016-2021, he worked in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and held leadership positions in a national program aimed at reducing the availability of illicit drugs in the United States.
Prior to public service Coffey led private-sector teams supporting federal government agencies, major U.S. cities and foreign countries preparing for a variety of risks, from natural disasters to terrorist attacks, and spent three years as an analyst with a Pentagon think tank. He is a recognized subject matter expert with a record of publication on domestic intelligence and homeland security, and holds a doctorate in Public Administration and Policy from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Radford University. He resides in Northern Virginia with his wife and family.
Dewey McDonnell will be discussing Audit Virginia, a demand from some Virginia Republicans for a statewide forensic audit of the 2020 election.
The Madison meeting will feature a dinner with side dishes and desserts by members. “Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting For more information,” the Madison group states. For more information please call 540/923-4109.