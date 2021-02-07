Public urged to share budget ideas at Monday school board meeting

The community is invited to an informal session Monday night to share ideas or concerns about Culpeper's education needs and the school budget for next year, 2021-22.
On Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m., the meeting will be held at the County Administration office, 302. N. Main St., a news release from the Culpeper County School Board announced.
Traditionally called TAB—or "Talk About Budget"—Time, the release stated that the Board believes community input is a vital component of the annual budgeting process.
"All concerned Culpeper County citizens are encouraged to attend the February 8 TAB Time," the release said.