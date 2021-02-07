 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public urged to share budget ideas at Monday school board meeting
0 comments
editor's pick featured

Public urged to share budget ideas at Monday school board meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
County administration (copy)

The Culpeper County Administration Building at 302 N. Main St. is where the School Board will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday night to discuss the 2021-22 budget. The community is urged to share ideas or concerns at the informal meeting about Culpeper's education needs.

 STAR-EXPONENT FILE PHOTO

The community is invited to an informal session Monday night to share ideas or concerns about Culpeper's education needs and the school budget for next year, 2021-22.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m., the meeting will be held at the County Administration office, 302. N. Main St., a news release from the Culpeper County School Board announced.

Traditionally called TAB—or "Talk About Budget"—Time, the release stated that the Board believes community input is a vital component of the annual budgeting process. 

"All concerned Culpeper County citizens are encouraged to attend the February 8 TAB Time," the release said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellen expects full employment next year with stimulus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News