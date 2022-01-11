Pulitzer-winner to discuss book on Slavery and the War of 1812 in museum webinar

A lesser-known episode in Virginia’s history will be explored Thursday in a webinar provided by the Museum of Culpeper History at 5 p.m., the museum announced this week.

Historian Alan Shaw Taylor will share research from his book, “The Internal Enemy: Slavery and War in Virginia,” which examines escapes by enslaved people from Virginia to British warships operating in Chesapeake Bay during the War of 1812. Taylor will further overview what resulted after the former slaves’ resettlement as free people in Nova Scotia and Trinidad, the museum said.

The free program will be streamed live on the museum’s Facebook page.

A professor of history at the University of Virginia, Taylor holds the history department’s Thomas Jefferson Foundation Chair in American History. Taylor’s published work has been twice awarded the Pulitzer Prize in American History, most recently in 2014 for his book, “The Internal Enemy.”

More information may be found at the museum’s website, culpepermuseum.com, or by calling 540/829-1749. Funding for this program is made possible by grants from Virginia Humanities and the M. Meade Palmer Memorial Fund at Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.