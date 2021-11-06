Pumpkin-heads roll Friday at Culpeper school

Pumpkins were rolling Friday at A.G. Richardson Elementary School, to the enthusiastic cheers of students.

“Welcome parents, students and teachers to our pumpkin-rolling event!” announced emcee Livia Castro, a fifth-grader, as the crowd prepared for the first pumpkin’s launch. “Looks like we’re about to have a rolling-good time!”

The orange or white gourds of various sizes were launched down a home-made platform bouncing to a stop in a hay-bale-banked chute, kids bundled against the crisp autumn air lined up to watch on either side.

Bright-faced kindergarteners, first and second-graders kept and eye out for the pumpkins they had each donated to the effort. A table with two legs sawed off served as the launch-pad, with two fifth-graders working together to lift a gate as a pumpkin was released, and the distance it traveled measured, after it bounced and rolled down an incline.

“This was our first year doing this event,” said A.G. Richardson Principal Matt Ortman on Friday. “We had no idea what to expect. I think we had more than 200 pumpkins donated—it was an effort of the entire school, everyone was involved.”