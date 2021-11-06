Pumpkin-heads roll Friday at Culpeper school

Pumpkins were rolling Friday at A.G. Richardson Elementary School, to the enthusiastic cheers of students.
“Welcome parents, students and teachers to our pumpkin-rolling event!” announced emcee Livia Castro, a fifth-grader, as the crowd prepared for the first pumpkin’s launch. “Looks like we’re about to have a rolling-good time!”
The orange or white gourds of various sizes were launched down a home-made platform bouncing to a stop in a hay-bale-banked chute, kids bundled against the crisp autumn air lined up to watch on either side.
Bright-faced kindergarteners, first and second-graders kept and eye out for the pumpkins they had each donated to the effort. A table with two legs sawed off served as the launch-pad, with two fifth-graders working together to lift a gate as a pumpkin was released, and the distance it traveled measured, after it bounced and rolled down an incline.
“This was our first year doing this event,” said A.G. Richardson Principal Matt Ortman on Friday. “We had no idea what to expect. I think we had more than 200 pumpkins donated—it was an effort of the entire school, everyone was involved.”
More than a month ago every grade read the story “The Runaway Pumpkin” by Kevin Lewis, to kick off the month-long collaborative effort. “I provided hard-copies for each team and a digital story as well,” Ortman said.
Each grade focused on different activities designed to teach a broad array of skills and ideas, Ortman said.
For example, the pre-kindergarten students participated in a body rhythm lesson involving music and patters, similar to Hot Potato, but using a pumpkin instead, with music that changed speed.
Kindergarten classes did a mini-pumpkin version of the main event, building structures to launch a mini-pumpkin out of cardboard, tape and paper, with students modifying their prototype if it did not work the first time.
First-graders counted the pumpkins and assigned each one a number for Friday’s big launch, using materials provided by the school’s art teacher.
Second-graders weighed each pumpkin and noted the data coinciding with each number.
Third-graders measured the distance each pumpkin rolled during the Friday activity, as well as its circumference.
Fourth-graders wrote an autobiography for a pumpkin of their choice, written from the pumpkin’s perspective, utilizing the help of Ms. Berry, the school’s reading specialist. Also students discussed variables for why pumpkins traveled different distances.
Fifth-graders, the oldest grade in the school, had a variety of responsibilities, from which they could choose to participate. They could: be an emcee for the event; design the pumpkin launching system; design a website, take photographs and publish information about the evet; make digital posters or ads; make physical posters or ads; or be part of the set-up or and clean-up crew.
“I met with each grade level to work on their applicable lesson throughout the month of October,” Ortman said. “I also coordinated with Round Hill Farms to provide digital scales, hay bales, and a truck to haul the pumpkins away.”
Working with families through the school’s social media outlets, Ortman arranged for pumpkins to be donated for the event, resulting in about 225 in all.
“School administration jumped on board and got a big hay bale donated from across the street (and painted it) arranged for a banner to be made,” he said.
“In conclusion, this is a school-wide, cross-curricular, unified event, which goes along perfectly with the theme from our administration this year of concept of ‘One School,’” the principal concluded. “It was great how everyone pitched in and made it all happen. It turned out to be a lot of fun.”
