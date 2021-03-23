Q&A with clerk of court candidates has been viewed by 3,000

“This is the most important time I’ve seen in my life. More is at risk now in Virginia than ever before,” Keene said when he could be heard again. “There’s no doubt where I stand on the First and Second amendments, there’s no doubt where our Board of Supervisors stand and there’s no question where our sheriff stands. We the people choose who we put into office. Therefore it’s important for us to know who our candidates are and what their beliefs and stances are.”

Keene asked viewers what they know about his opponent’s core values and beliefs and asked why Beard refuses to say what they are. “We can only assume because he has never taken a stand,” Keene said.

What qualifications set you apart for the clerk of the court position?

Beard said his degree in justice studies from James Madison University prepared him for the position, and subsequently the six years of experience he has gained since, working with the former clerk, have built on that foundation.

“I think without that experience I don’t see how someone could come in and run an office of that magnitude without any experience,” he said. “It’s incredibly important work ... and you have to have pretty good knowledge to run that office.”

