Quebec man, 83, fatally struck by vehicle on I-95 in Stafford
VSP

An 83-year-old pedestrian in the travel lanes of I-95 in Stafford County was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night.

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Biffany is investigating the crash that occurred at 10:48 p.m. on Nov. 17 along Interstate 95 at the 136 mile-marker.

A 2015 Kia Sorento was traveling north on 95 when it struck a male pedestrian who was in the travel lanes, according to a release on Friday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The Kia was unable to avoid striking the man.

The male pedestrian, Yvan Jubinville, 83, of Maskinonge, Quebec, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and examination.

The driver of the Kia, a 54-year-old female, of Stafford, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The circumstances of why the male was on the interstate remain under investigation as the crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.

