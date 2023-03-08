An experienced and known local prosecutor is running for Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Former Culpeper County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Russ Rabb, 45, made the campaign announcement Wednesday.

“I believe in the rule of law and that in order for our justice system to work, the law must be applied fairly to all citizens,” said Rabb in an email.

“My work as a prosecutor has always been to ensure that the constitutional rights of all citizens are upheld while seeing that victims of crime are treated with dignity and respect.”

Rabb said in a phone call he planned to seek the local Republican nomination in his bid for office.

A graduate of James Madison University and Appalachian School of Law, Rabb worked in Fauquier County as an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney then Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney from 2006-15.

Recently, he was Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney in Culpeper County from 2016 until his resignation in January to run for office.

Rabb is currently back in Fauquier County as an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney.

Having dedicated his life to prosecuting criminals in Culpeper and Fauquier, he said in the release, he is now taking the next step in service to the citizens of the county by running for Commonwealth Attorney.

Rabb said his campaign would build on years of strong working relationships with law enforcement and deep ties to the community. He said he is running on a platform of transparency and results and has tried all manner of cases during his tenure in Culpeper and Fauquier, including violent felonies.

His main focus, if elected, would be to increase transparency and openness within the community, he continued.

“I am running for Commonwealth's Attorney in order to serve my community,” he said in the campaign announcement.

“I am proud to be a part of this community and our Commonwealth. I believe that we have the best justice system in the entire world, but we must always work to ensure fair and just results.”

Rabb grew up in Richmond and has been licensed to practice law since 2005. He and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to Culpeper in 2006 and he worked for various defense firms in the state capital prior to starting his work in prosecution. The couple have two children, Lucy and Russell.

He currently serves on the boards of the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program and Fauquier Health.

Elizabeth Rabb formerly worked as a prosecutor for the Culpeper County Commonwealth's Attorney, but resigned the post with her husband's candidacy announcement, he stated. She is currently working in a private practice.

Visit his campaign website at russrabbculpeperca.com.