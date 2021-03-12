RABBI ROSE: Compassionate care for our older loved ones

I received the following note from a friend who moved her mom out of a long-term care facility, bringing her home to live. Her words succinctly address a looming disaster which we, as Americans, have made a conscious effort to ignore.
“I want people to understand the breadth of damage to an entire generation not being addressed in long-term care facilities. There was a way to mitigate the worst effects of isolation, but I believe as a society we failed. And COVID simply laid bare the deficiencies.”
America has very little time to plan for the future in terms of long-term care. A year into the pandemic, we have seen monumental disruptions in life, the natural process of aging and family dynamics.
Yes, we’ve seen a huge number of elderly die and life expectancy has dropped. But beyond that, there are a great number of people of every age who, after contracting and surviving the virus will live with related conditions for the rest of their lives. We may not know COVID’s long-term ramifications for ten, twenty or thirty years.
Still, we need to discern our country’s willingness to shoulder the responsibility of developing safety nets. It just won’t do to call COVID’s legacy a “pre-existing condition.”
As a member of the clergy, hospital, hospice and nursing home visits are a regular part of the job. For me, the hardest part of theses visits is walking by the patient rooms with open doors. I turn my head ever so slightly to see those fragile, fragile bodies, staring up at the ceiling, and wonder who will visit them.
Mental health needs to be a priority—not just warehousing them as we fight this pandemic, or the next. Speaking with patients who are still in their “right mind” the social isolation can be excruciating.
One such woman—who at 92 was still sharp as a tack, well-read and with lots of interests—lamented that, with the exception of staff, she couldn’t find anyone who could still carry on a conversation!
What are the obstacles ahead? We know the birth rate has dropped and there will be fewer family members to care for and pay for the elderly and infirm.
We don’t know what lies in store for Covid-19 survivors, but even now, medical professionals anticipate long-term health issues requiring some kind of extended nursing care or supervision, either in the home, in the home of a friend or relative, or in a facility.
We must prepare to address the needs of both the cared for and the care givers. And we must start now to plan, and legislate for the medical, emotional, legal and financial issues of the post-Covid generation.
Fortunately, my friend who is caring for her mom has an extra bedroom in her house and a willing family. A few days ago, I received an update on her mom’s integration into family life.
The transition is a bit rocky, as her mom is in the early stages of dementia. But she is acclimating to the rhythm of a multi-generational household after her year in isolation.
Today, she shares all her meals at the family dining table, across from her son-in-law and daughter and seated between two jabbering teen agers. The family dog sits faithfully at her feet staring up with devotion, patiently awaiting table tidbits that grandma slips down to him. A very modern Norman Rockwell vignette.
“All seemed well,” she told me, “Then, one night, out of the blue, looking at her plate, my mom very quietly says, almost on the verge of tears, ‘I’m just so thankful, I’m so thankful to be here, feeling loved, not alone anymore, feeling safe, I thought I was going to die there, alone, with nothing but silence…’”
This week please remember to wear your mask over your nose AND mouth. We seem to be the only country on the planet that is unable to follow that directive. Wear two masks if you can. It is your civic duty. It is right there in the preamble to the Constitution: “In order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
Sometimes we forget that it isn’t just about our Individual Liberties, but rather securing all that we have lived and died to protect, for future generations.
And this week, when you pray, remember that while half of your face is covered to protect those around you, God’s face is illuminated.
I would like to leave you with the words of the Priestly Blessing in the Book of Leviticus: “May God bless you and guard you. May God make His face shine unto you and be gracious to you. May God lift up His face unto you, and give to you peace.”
Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.