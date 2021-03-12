RABBI ROSE: Compassionate care for our older loved ones

Mental health needs to be a priority—not just warehousing them as we fight this pandemic, or the next. Speaking with patients who are still in their “right mind” the social isolation can be excruciating.

One such woman—who at 92 was still sharp as a tack, well-read and with lots of interests—lamented that, with the exception of staff, she couldn’t find anyone who could still carry on a conversation!

What are the obstacles ahead? We know the birth rate has dropped and there will be fewer family members to care for and pay for the elderly and infirm.

We don’t know what lies in store for Covid-19 survivors, but even now, medical professionals anticipate long-term health issues requiring some kind of extended nursing care or supervision, either in the home, in the home of a friend or relative, or in a facility.

We must prepare to address the needs of both the cared for and the care givers. And we must start now to plan, and legislate for the medical, emotional, legal and financial issues of the post-Covid generation.

Fortunately, my friend who is caring for her mom has an extra bedroom in her house and a willing family. A few days ago, I received an update on her mom’s integration into family life.