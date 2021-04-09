RABBI ROSE: God bless the children

What the Covid-19 pandemic has done is shine a very bright light through the “holes” in the fabric of American life. Childhood poverty is rising. Food insecurity is hitting people who have never had to walk into a food bank before. Plans put in place last year to keep families from being evicted are crumbling across the nation.

And there is a growing , glowing light shining on the disparities in educational opportunities between rich and poor, between brown, black and white, between those who still have a job and those who have been laid off.

Between those with adequate internet connectivity, and those sitting in parking lots at the library or McDonalds, balancing their laptops on their knees and working, and between new schools and schools in bad, often dilapidated condition that send the message to the kids who attend those schools that they are not worth the money or effort to repair or replace the buildings.

Over all, it hasn’t been a very good year for many American children. Just in our area, served by the Blue Ridge Food Bank, 32% of their clients are children under the age of 18. The amount of food that BRFB has had to purchase more than tripled from this time last year to the tune of $6.5 million!