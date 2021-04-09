RABBI ROSE: God bless the children

My son has adapted to his new, at-home learning environment and is doing very well in virtual kindergarten. This is unexpected, but good news, given that he is a thirty-six-year-old attorney currently sharing his downstairs office with his six-year-old son.
To be fair, his wife, a pediatric surgical nurse, attends virtual third grade along with their 9-year-old daughter, while simultaneously folding laundry, and supervising Lego construction with their 3-year-old. She takes periodic breaks so she and her preschooler, who hasn’t played with a non-family member in over a year, can read board books or color together.
Both school-aged children are on “school schedules” which means they have different assigned times for lunch breaks so the family cannot eat together. Go figure!
Both adults have been balancing on teeter-totter acts of parenting and work during the pandemic. They are the fortunate ones. There are multiple quiet places in the house to work. They have adequate internet available in their home. There are enough computers for everyone to work or learn simultaneously, and there is always at least one parent home at all times.
They are also blessed with safe, open spaces in which to exercise, roam and play, even if their neighbors religiously (fanatically) refuse to wear masks. They have a home. They have food. They have health insurance. They have cars. They have a new puppy. They are weathering the Covid-19 storm better than most.
What the Covid-19 pandemic has done is shine a very bright light through the “holes” in the fabric of American life. Childhood poverty is rising. Food insecurity is hitting people who have never had to walk into a food bank before. Plans put in place last year to keep families from being evicted are crumbling across the nation.
And there is a growing , glowing light shining on the disparities in educational opportunities between rich and poor, between brown, black and white, between those who still have a job and those who have been laid off.
Between those with adequate internet connectivity, and those sitting in parking lots at the library or McDonalds, balancing their laptops on their knees and working, and between new schools and schools in bad, often dilapidated condition that send the message to the kids who attend those schools that they are not worth the money or effort to repair or replace the buildings.
Over all, it hasn’t been a very good year for many American children. Just in our area, served by the Blue Ridge Food Bank, 32% of their clients are children under the age of 18. The amount of food that BRFB has had to purchase more than tripled from this time last year to the tune of $6.5 million!
Over 40,000 children will have lost at least one parent as a result of the pandemic. We can’t even anticipate what their psychological, educational, social and physical needs will be over the long term, and how (if) we will address them over the years.
When it comes to education and children, the pendulum keeps swinging. Parenting changes with the times. The “latch key” children of the 1980s—who sent both mom and dad off to work and came home to empty homes and microwavable snacks—became the “helicopter” parents of Gen-X. Hovering over their offspring, they produced children who grew up anxious and unable to handle life once they left the nest. Many became the “boomerang” or “failure to launch” young adults who returned to parental basements or childhood bedrooms.
Free-range parenting is out for now. Unstructured outdoor play taught children to interact socially with others, observe the world around them and amuse themselves without relying on technology.
Post 9/11 media coverage traumatized children, even those who had not experienced any direct loss. It created a generation of fearful parents; seeing risks and dangers magnified where none existed. To keep track of our kids while we were at work we developed an arsenal of technology from cell phones to nanny-cams, so we always knew where our kids were at any given moment.
Would that we could watch over our children and protect them, and give them the emotional strength to weather life. We do our best to trust in God.
Traditionally, Jewish parents bless their children on Friday night, when Shabbat Candles are lit. A blessing is made over a cup of wine, and bread is blessed. The custom then is for the parent to place their hands over the head of each child and recite a blessing.
I’m leaving you this week with a blessing for our children written by “Talking to God” author Naomi Levy. It is a universal prayer. I believe you can find some way to adapt it to your own family, either in person or via Zoom.
In the time of Covid-19, what could be more important than conveying to your children, grandchildren, or others you love, that you have positive hopes and dreams for them to hold onto and carry into the future.
May all the gifts hidden inside you find their way into the world,
May all the kindness of your thoughts be expressed in your deeds,
May all your learning lead to wisdom,
May all your efforts lead to success,
May all the love in your heart be returned to you,
May God bless your body with health and your soul with joy,
May God watch over you night and day and protect you from harm,
May all your prayers be answered.
Amen
Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.