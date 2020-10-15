RABBI ROSE: Gratitude and a prayer for happiness

While we can’t always do things for others in person, My husband and I make donations to organizations that can provide for others. We prayed in community, virtually for the Jewish High Holidays. At first skeptical, we were won over by Jewish clergy all over America who had gone the extra mile; and who created sacred spaces, and guided us in prayer and song.

Hospitality is also a rough one. We really miss having friends over, and Thanksgiving will be a tough one, but “visiting” with family and friends either on-line or on the phone helps emotionally, and keeps us in touch while keeping distanced. We set goals for learning and growth, but it is up to us to make time to renew interests and acquire new ones.

Times are hard, and will probably get harder. The next two months will be a real emotional test for all of us. But remember, although we may not have control over events in the world around us, we can ease our anxiety and stress with an attitude of gratitude for what we have, and a happiness prayer for what we can give!

Turn down the volume on all the distractions and focus on the good. Be well, stay well.

Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.