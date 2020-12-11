RABBI ROSE: Learning from the past to save lives today

This week marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and our nation’s entry into World War II.
For the first time since the WWII there were no veterans or witnesses in attendance at the annual service held on the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor National Memorial Park. Sadly, the dangers posed to these senior citizens by Covid-19 was deemed too great for their participation. They’d survived the attack on Pearl Harbor; no need to tempt fate!
Almost 80 years have passed since President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke words that are seared into our national consciousness:
“Yesterday, December 7, 1941, a date which will live in infamy, the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”
The horrific events of that day saw the loss of 2,403 U.S. military personnel and civilians. We still mourn the loss of life on that single day as a national tragedy.
This December 7, the death toll of a single day from COVID-19 topped 2,597, a loss greater than the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Those deaths went unacknowledged by many Americans who have stopped keeping score, or refuse to believe the numbers, or are simply numb from watching the numbers reach into the thousands each day.
The death toll in America currently stands at approximately 296,700 deaths with an anticipated death toll of between 414,000 and 450,000 by early February according to the CDC. To put that in perspective, the number of American military deaths in World War II totaled 416,800.
Over the four years of America’s involvement In World War II, sixteen million Americans served in the military. Again, for the sake of perspective, to date, fifteen million Americans have, in the course of less than one year, contracted Covid-19. These numbers have soared in relationship to reckless behavior and a lot of foot stomping in the name of “Personal Freedom.”
America wrestled with a skewed concept of “Personal Freedom” in the early months of World War II. In his book, “The Two-Ocean War,” author Samuel Eliot Morison gives an account of one such struggle.
Starting in January of 1942, a dozen German U-Boats tasked with disrupting American East Coast shipping lanes torpedoed thirteen vessels in just two weeks. It was easy to pick off American ships just off shore between the Gulf Stream and the coast at night. U-Boats targeted vessels silhouetted by shore lights up and down the East Coast.
When proposed that, as a defense measure, shoreline communities from Miami to Atlantic City dim their lights, communities grumbled that it would “ruin the tourist season,” insisting they retain the freedom to conduct “business as usual.”
Nightly, Americans up and down the coast watched as ships, so necessary for the war effort, exploded and burned right before their eyes. The nightly deaths of sailors and seamen seemed to make no impact on the willingness of towns and cities to go dark. Tragically, the Army waited four months to order the East Coast dimmed-out.
In 1942, the danger was visible. In 2020, the danger is invisible—but just as real as exploding torpedoes.
Twenty-twenty hindsight should shake us awake after eleven months of watching the ships burn. We know that freedom is hard-won, yet there comes a time when logic and science and the numbers tell us how dangerous our actions are to ourselves, our loved ones, to strangers and to our nation.
Next year, at this time, it will once again be time to observe and celebrate the holidays with our loved ones. No, things won’t be back to normal and yes, many of those we cherish will die between now and then.
Please think about the story I told today, about how Americans had the chance to do better, but selfishly put their desires above the survival of their fellow Americans.
If you truly care about your fellow man, if you truly care about America, if you believe that God has put you here for a reason, then do your share to fight the invisible enemy.
Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.
