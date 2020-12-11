RABBI ROSE: Learning from the past to save lives today

Nightly, Americans up and down the coast watched as ships, so necessary for the war effort, exploded and burned right before their eyes. The nightly deaths of sailors and seamen seemed to make no impact on the willingness of towns and cities to go dark. Tragically, the Army waited four months to order the East Coast dimmed-out.

In 1942, the danger was visible. In 2020, the danger is invisible—but just as real as exploding torpedoes.

Twenty-twenty hindsight should shake us awake after eleven months of watching the ships burn. We know that freedom is hard-won, yet there comes a time when logic and science and the numbers tell us how dangerous our actions are to ourselves, our loved ones, to strangers and to our nation.

Next year, at this time, it will once again be time to observe and celebrate the holidays with our loved ones. No, things won’t be back to normal and yes, many of those we cherish will die between now and then.

Please think about the story I told today, about how Americans had the chance to do better, but selfishly put their desires above the survival of their fellow Americans.

If you truly care about your fellow man, if you truly care about America, if you believe that God has put you here for a reason, then do your share to fight the invisible enemy.

Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.