RABBI ROSE: Mothers' love and prayers inspire and cheer us

“Mama.” It’s the first intelligible word from a baby’s lips and the last word on the lips of a dying man in battle.
Motherhood is an exercise in letting go. It’s the same all over the world. We take our first toddling steps as Mother holds us to steady us, then, soon, we grasp on to her fingers and learn to balance. With practice, we grow strong and steady enough to drop those fingertips and toddle away on our own.
Mothers clap delightedly over those first steps away from her. But startled by the applause, we stop. As exciting as that first taste of independence is, the child goes quickly from pleased, to dismay, and teeters back to outstretched arms with lurching steps and squeals of glee and relief. This is repeated over and over again for the next twenty to thirty years!
Life begins with a literal tethering of child to mother. Once that physical umbilical cord is cut, life for both mother and child becomes an experiment in learning when to let out the emotional tether and safety rope, and when to reel them back in. Then, depending on the twists and turns of life, that tether breaks away; sometimes gently, sometimes abruptly, and sometimes, by situations that are out of our control.
Mother’s Day has always been a difficult holiday, as it casts a glaring light on the unfairness of life. Some have lost mothers through death. Some have lost mothers through estrangement. Some have never known their birth mothers, but long to find them. Some have learned how much they are loved by those women who adopt them and become their mothers. There are mothers who have lost a child, and women who long to become mothers.
One particularly bittersweet scenario is those who have “lost” the mother they knew, and who knew them, through senile dementia. For these adult children, the pain of sitting beside a parent and caring for a parent who is unaware of the relationship you’ve shared and your shared memories can be even more awful and painful than the actual death of a parent.
Last year, Mother’s Day was simply called off as Covid-19 raged. We were unable to share the same space; the stores were closed as were the restaurants. The concept of “socially distancing” hadn’t been refined yet. And we realized mothers were everywhere, and vital to making America work! We could only safely see our older moms through a computer screen. Sickness and death were everywhere. Mothers mourned and were mourned. Many died alone, and some were blessed to spend their last moments holding the hand of a nurse or doctor or stranger.
This year, Mother’s Day is fraught with so many emotions. As more people of every age group are getting vaccinated and stimulus checks are being distributed, those who have mothers are going all out. The National Retailers Federation anticipates $28 billion dollars being spent on Mother’s Day gifts. And when polled, 83% of Americans plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. The nice people at Hallmark anticipate 113 million Mother’s Day greeting cards will be sent, with fingers crossed that the postal service will deliver them on time!
I suspect that the numbers aren’t just up because of the stimulus checks. Rather, we have all been sensitized this grueling year to the roles of mothers, motherhood and mothering both globally and our own personal lives. Mothers have figured into the narrative of Covid-19 in ways we never would have dreamt possible.
They have had to leave good jobs to care for and educate their children at home when schools and daycare closed across America. They have left their own children so that they can fill vital roles in health care, food production and a myriad of other important jobs. They have worked day and night to hold on to their jobs, their dreams, their health—and they have made countless dangerous trips to the supermarket, foraging for critical supplies.
Mother’s Day 2021 will be a challenge for all of us. A challenge to remember the good, accept the bad, adjust our expectations, and remember that most mothers should be given some slack for doing the best they could under given circumstances.
Appreciation for the joy that mothers bring, and the sacrifices they make cannot be understated. If I may quote General John Pershing, who wrote on May 9, 1919, “I wish that every officer and soldier of the American Expeditionary Forces would write a letter home on Mother’s Day. This is a little thing for each one to do, but these letters will carry back our courage and our affection to the patriotic women whose love and prayers inspire us and cheer us on to victory.”