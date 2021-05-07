RABBI ROSE: Mothers' love and prayers inspire and cheer us

“Mama.” It’s the first intelligible word from a baby’s lips and the last word on the lips of a dying man in battle.

Motherhood is an exercise in letting go. It’s the same all over the world. We take our first toddling steps as Mother holds us to steady us, then, soon, we grasp on to her fingers and learn to balance. With practice, we grow strong and steady enough to drop those fingertips and toddle away on our own.

Mothers clap delightedly over those first steps away from her. But startled by the applause, we stop. As exciting as that first taste of independence is, the child goes quickly from pleased, to dismay, and teeters back to outstretched arms with lurching steps and squeals of glee and relief. This is repeated over and over again for the next twenty to thirty years!

Life begins with a literal tethering of child to mother. Once that physical umbilical cord is cut, life for both mother and child becomes an experiment in learning when to let out the emotional tether and safety rope, and when to reel them back in. Then, depending on the twists and turns of life, that tether breaks away; sometimes gently, sometimes abruptly, and sometimes, by situations that are out of our control.