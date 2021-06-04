RABBI ROSE: Preserving memories should be a priority

Like cicadas climbing out of their 17-year slumber, Americans are finding their way up and out of their almost unfathomable hibernation and back into the world.
For me, it has been more than a year of sequestration deep in the woods. I’ve spent hours sitting by my window, with a large black cat affixed to my keyboard, watching birds, racoons, possums, bears, and the occasional bunny. But suddenly, in just the past few days, the silence has been broken! “Ping.” “Ping-Ping.” Midnight. “Ping.” Then 6:40 am, 8:00, 8:05, on and on sporadically through the day.
Images are making their way to my cellphone and computer; the incessant “chirping” announcing their arrival. “DING” prom pictures. “DING-DING” wedding photos. “DING-DING-DING” high school graduation photos, replete with gowns, mortarboards, and goofy poses.
Another set of auditory cues signals pixels of newly minted college grads, new babies, new grandparents and bunches of happy people at non-socially distanced reunions with friends and family. Their eyes are smiling, their poses are relaxed; some pictures are charming, some exude happiness, and all capture a special moment. What is photography if not hitting the ‘pause’ button on life, creating an indelible memory to look back on and remember?
Often, in these pictures, there are still some who are wearing masks. I recently received team photos of my Texas grandchildren taken on the last day of their elementary school soccer season. My grandchildren are the only ones wearing masks. Their mom is a nurse at the pediatric hospital in Austin, and is firm in her resolve to keep her family masked until she feels the coast is really clear!
Masks have nothing to do with politics and everything to do with this moment in history. Even as mask mandates for fully vaccinated people are lifted, many continue to wear them for a multitude of reasons.
They may have vulnerable people at home, like unvaccinated children, or have high risk loved ones whom they are protecting. They may be unvaccinated due to choice, or because of medical issues. And some simply discovered their seasonal allergies or asthma have improved by wearing one!
Mask-wearing has never been about politics. But if you are one of those who chose not to wear a mask during the height of the pandemic, you should probably own up to the fact that it was your decision to take chances with other people’s lives in order to make a point.
For most, the photos in your inbox may only be fleeting images worthy of a “thumbs up” or “heart.” Hopefully, some of these images will endure as actual printed photographs, not just as another file on a thumb drive. Why? Well, first off, there is a greater chance that they will survive in a frame on grandma’s piano or make it into a scrap book to look back on or pass on to your kids. Pixels are fine for some things, but posterity isn’t one of them. Photographs allow historical events to seem more real, rather than merely stories, and we are certainly living through historical times!
You don’t have to go a hundred years into the future to worry about forgetting the past, or worse, distorting or re-writing history. Twenty years from now, these very same pictures may start discussions and stir up memories about why those people wore masks.
We may ask, “How could people forget so quickly?” With millions dead from the pandemic, with photos of mass burials, with pictures of refrigerator trucks filled with the dead and funeral homes and hospitals overwhelmed with a backlog of bodies awaiting identification, how could we forget? With photographs of people lined up for testing and cars wending their way through stadium parking lots to get vaccinated, how could we not remember?
To which I ask, “How many of us are familiar with images of rooms full of iron lung machines keeping polio victims alive in the 1950’s? Or pictures in 1964 of thousands of people lined up all across America to take the new oral polio vaccine?” Perhaps those who don’t believe in vaccinations would like to take a look back at some of those photographs before deciding not to vaccinate their children!
It has been a while since I first became sensitized to the importance of photographic evidence. Specifically, it was an event at the end of World War II that keeps coming back to me. On April 12, 1945, General Dwight David Eisenhower witnessed the horrors of the prison camp in Odruf, Germany where he saw stacks of unburied dead Jews. Eisenhower was horrified, and insisted that photographs be taken so that there could be no way to deny what had happened. Eisenhower even brought Generals Bradley and Patton to see the visual evidence of starvation, torture and bestiality, and insisted US Congressmen and journalists make an official visit to bear witness as well.
In a letter to George Marshall, Chief of Staff of the Army, Eisenhower wrote; “I made the visit deliberately in order that I might be in the position to give first-hand evidence of these things in the event, if ever in the future, there develops a tendency to charge these allegations merely to propaganda.”
Many of those images have endured. Sadly, there are those who, even after viewing images of the victims of concentration camps, insist that the photographic evidence is not real or did not capture actual historic events.
The photographic images produced during the past year-and-a-half are the legacy we leave to our families and our contribution to the collective memory of this moment in American history. Take the time to print them out and preserve them for posterity. That is what Paul Simon advised in the lyrics of his song, “Bookends.” In a slow, contemplative reflection on life he quietly sings, “Long ago…it must be… I have a photograph. Preserve your memories, They’re all that’s left you.”
Wishing you a thoughtful week as you celebrate so many of life’s milestones. May you truly see light, finally, at the end of the dark tunnel.
Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.