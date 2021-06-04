RABBI ROSE: Preserving memories should be a priority

You don’t have to go a hundred years into the future to worry about forgetting the past, or worse, distorting or re-writing history. Twenty years from now, these very same pictures may start discussions and stir up memories about why those people wore masks.

We may ask, “How could people forget so quickly?” With millions dead from the pandemic, with photos of mass burials, with pictures of refrigerator trucks filled with the dead and funeral homes and hospitals overwhelmed with a backlog of bodies awaiting identification, how could we forget? With photographs of people lined up for testing and cars wending their way through stadium parking lots to get vaccinated, how could we not remember?

To which I ask, “How many of us are familiar with images of rooms full of iron lung machines keeping polio victims alive in the 1950’s? Or pictures in 1964 of thousands of people lined up all across America to take the new oral polio vaccine?” Perhaps those who don’t believe in vaccinations would like to take a look back at some of those photographs before deciding not to vaccinate their children!