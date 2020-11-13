RABBI ROSE: Rethinking the turkey this Thanksgiving

Seems like only a year ago it was politics that kept friends and family members from sitting together at the Thanksgiving table. Either they weren’t invited, or they chose not to come.
Family drama and conflict at Thanksgiving isn’t new; it has fueled television episodes from “The Waltons” to all ten Thanksgiving episodes of “Friends”.
This Thanksgiving, we need only to look at our OWN lives for a bit of drama and conflict. While crossing fingers for a slow-down in new Covid-19 cases and deaths, too many Americans haven’t accepted the message that wearing masks, (correctly, including your nose) plus social distancing are the only weapons we have until there is a safe vaccine and an adequate and equitable distribution system.
Perhaps now might be a good time to reflect on how many empty chairs there be at the dining table this Thanksgiving. Start with your own table. Are there friends or family unable to travel safely? Vulnerable grandparents and grandchildren who can’t share the holiday? Someone hospitalized, fighting for their life? A relative isolated in a nursing home? Perhaps your holiday table will have only one or two chairs.
But the reality is there will be a quarter of a million permanently empty chairs by this Thanksgiving, November 26, 2020. Among the missing guests will be mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers and sisters. There will be the nurses, doctors, first responders, and hospital support staff who put their lives on the line because early abatement practices were poo-pooed and resisted by so many.
There will be empty chairs for teachers, custodians, high school students, college athletes, waitresses, factory workers, clergy, church choir members, actors, as well as thousands who didn’t heed the warnings, went out for a good time, didn’t wear a mask or socially distance themselves, and then infected those around them. Maybe it is finally time to ask yourself if personal freedom is worth another empty chair.
Another Thanksgiving concern involves the predicament of the American turkey farmer stuck with large turkeys. Last year, Americans consumed 46 million turkeys. This year with fewer large family gatherings, folks are rethinking preparing outsized turkeys. They are vacillating between turkey parts, a large chicken or just a couple of Cornish Hens. What a dilemma.
Support Local Journalism
At the same time we are experiencing a glut of poultry, hunger in America is growing exponentially. Based on current projections, it is anticipated that the number of Americans experiencing food insecurity will rise to more than 50 million, including 17 million children, by the end of the year.
Americans face lay-offs, jobs evaporating, a soaring number of hospitalized people unable to provide for their families, rising health care costs, lost health insurance, fewer retail and food service jobs, an increasing number of family evictions, new families thrown into poverty for the first time forced to choose between food, medication, utilities, rent or mortgage payments, the chronic homeless, as well as curtailed senior feeding programs and access to school nutrition programs sporadic at best.
If you can afford a turkey for yourself, that is great. But if you can afford to buy a turkey for someone experiencing food insecurity, you don’t have to wait for a holiday and the Turkey producers of America will thank you. Trust me, a turkey makes a wonderful gift. Oh, and while you are at it, don’t forget a box of stuffing. Food banks are stretched to the max, and with no stimulus checks on the horizon, winter will be a misery for many.
So let’s be thankful this Thanksgiving, even with its own special drama. Be thankful for those who are with us, for those at a distance who try to stay in touch. Be thankful for the treasured memories of years past and memories of those no longer with us. Let’s pray that our efforts to protect others will bring a speedy end to the virus so we might again see and hold those we love. Try to be appreciative of what you have. Share what you can. Do good deeds and care for the welfare of others. Hold in your heart the hope that the next Thanksgiving we can look forward to once again sitting with friends and relatives; even the ones we don’t like.
I would like to leave you with a bit of Thanksgiving wisdom from President John F. Kennedy:
“As we express our gratitude, let us never forget that the
That the highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them.”
Wishing you all good health, an open mind and an open heart this holiday season.
Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!