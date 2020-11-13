RABBI ROSE: Rethinking the turkey this Thanksgiving

If you can afford a turkey for yourself, that is great. But if you can afford to buy a turkey for someone experiencing food insecurity, you don’t have to wait for a holiday and the Turkey producers of America will thank you. Trust me, a turkey makes a wonderful gift. Oh, and while you are at it, don’t forget a box of stuffing. Food banks are stretched to the max, and with no stimulus checks on the horizon, winter will be a misery for many.

So let’s be thankful this Thanksgiving, even with its own special drama. Be thankful for those who are with us, for those at a distance who try to stay in touch. Be thankful for the treasured memories of years past and memories of those no longer with us. Let’s pray that our efforts to protect others will bring a speedy end to the virus so we might again see and hold those we love. Try to be appreciative of what you have. Share what you can. Do good deeds and care for the welfare of others. Hold in your heart the hope that the next Thanksgiving we can look forward to once again sitting with friends and relatives; even the ones we don’t like.