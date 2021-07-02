RABBI ROSE: The road to citizenship is an arduous one

July Fourth, 2013. At 6:15 a.m. Gary and I depart for Charlottesville, having scored tickets for a sold-out event. The venue was Monticello, home of Thomas Jefferson, and no, it wasn’t a rock concert, even though Dave Matthews was the headliner. It was Monticello’s annual Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony.

Our designated arrival time to the remote parking at the High School was 7:15 a.m. There we were searched, banded and loaded on buses for a 7:45 departure to Monticello. Like excited children on a field trip the passengers stretched their necks and squirmed for a look-see out the windows as our bus wound its way up to the top of the mountain.

Bus after bus followed and for ninety minutes, they disgorged hundreds of enthusiastic visitors who made their way to the great lawn where rows of folding chairs were positioned facing the podium with a backdrop of four massive columns draped in patriotic bunting. Streaming up the path behind us was an undulating sea of red, white and blue.

Pausing, I thought, “Gary and I must be NUTS to be doing this!” But then again, I thought, so are the hundreds of other people around us. Yup. We were surrounded by democracy junkies! Some said they attended year after year, because they can’t think of a better way to spend the Fourth of July!