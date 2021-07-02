RABBI ROSE: The road to citizenship is an arduous one

July Fourth, 2013. At 6:15 a.m. Gary and I depart for Charlottesville, having scored tickets for a sold-out event. The venue was Monticello, home of Thomas Jefferson, and no, it wasn’t a rock concert, even though Dave Matthews was the headliner. It was Monticello’s annual Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony.
Our designated arrival time to the remote parking at the High School was 7:15 a.m. There we were searched, banded and loaded on buses for a 7:45 departure to Monticello. Like excited children on a field trip the passengers stretched their necks and squirmed for a look-see out the windows as our bus wound its way up to the top of the mountain.
Bus after bus followed and for ninety minutes, they disgorged hundreds of enthusiastic visitors who made their way to the great lawn where rows of folding chairs were positioned facing the podium with a backdrop of four massive columns draped in patriotic bunting. Streaming up the path behind us was an undulating sea of red, white and blue.
Pausing, I thought, “Gary and I must be NUTS to be doing this!” But then again, I thought, so are the hundreds of other people around us. Yup. We were surrounded by democracy junkies! Some said they attended year after year, because they can’t think of a better way to spend the Fourth of July!
The guest speaker for the day, Dave Matthews, originally from South Africa, recounted his rocky journey to American Citizenship after the death of his father, who was working in the United States, but had never applied for citizenship. His mother was desperate to gain citizenship for herself and four children, as she had no way to start over in South Africa.
Recounting what his family went through, he explained that the road to citizenship is an arduous one—and that is just the paperwork! Speaking from the heart, he acknowledged that only through dogged perseverance was his mother able to gain citizenship.
The sun was blazing and the temperature and humidity were rising. Still we sat captivated by the stories of some who were about to become citizens. Prior to administering the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America, Federal Judge Harvie Wilkinson III of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit spoke, addressing the subject of separation of Church and State, quoting Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptist Association in 1802.
“Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God,” Jefferson wrote, “that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church and State.”
Before us stood men and women from a multitude of countries, of various faiths, skin tones, educational backgrounds, and from diverse cultures. They had jumped through each hoop of the immigration process, waiting year after year for this moment, leaving everything behind. I dare you not to get goose bumps when you hear the words; “I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”
Obstacles to immigration are not new. My husband and I often talk about our family members who were lost when the net of death descended upon Europe in World War II. While urgency and desperation brought issues of immigration to the forefront, the greatest impediment to rescuing friends and family proved to be our own State Department. Rife with anti-Semitism, it withheld thousands and thousands of life-saving visas by placing obstacle after obstacle in front of those trying to flee to safety in America.
Unfortunately, even today, jumping through hoops is a favorite exercise at the US Immigration and Naturalization Service! The men and women seeking citizenship are a testament to the words of Ecclesiastes: “That the race is not to The swift or strong but to those who endure to the end.”
No matter what your politics, and your views toward immigration reform, we are, ultimately, a nation of immigrants. Musician and philanthropist Dave Matthews reminded us, that, with the exception of Native Americans, we are all immigrants, no matter how long ago our ancestors arrived on these shores. He spoke directly and with great empathy to the new citizens, quoting from Emma Lazarus’ poem at the base of the Statue of Liberty, which I give you here in its entirety.
The New Colossus
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
”Keep ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Wishing all of you a meaningful and safe Fourth of July. Reflect on the gifts you have received, and the gifts you have yet to share.
Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.