Please spread this late-breaking news: The Laws of God, Man, and Nature don’t hold sway when it comes to adolescent brain development; specifically the frontal lobe, seat of impulse control, decision making and fertile ground for poor choices. It finishes maturing in males, at around 26, It is normal and built into our DNA.
Soundbites from governors, mayors and health professionals admonishing those not fully formed brains to exercise judgement and forgo their fun and friends at the risk infecting someone’s grandmother, is a mostly unproductive effort. They are enraptured by the invincibility of youth, the power of peer pressure, the lure of in-person social contact, and a sense of intoxicated entitlement.
I ask you, grown-ups, were you risk-takers back in the day? Cocky and young, you were invincible, but still missing a few cogs in your developing brain. Need proof? No seat belts, driving at high speeds, getting behind the wheel while impaired, maybe some under-age drinking, maybe unprotected sex, or smoking cigarettes or abusing controlled substances. And each time the adolescent you walked out the door, it was like spinning a roulette wheel of possible outcomes.
You’ve gotten better with age, right? Hopefully, you are a good role model, a “Do as I Do,” and not “Do as I Say” kind of adult. Modeling appropriate behavior works better than demanding it, because young adults have the uncanny ability to block out the sound of the parental voice. When you ask that they wear a helmet when biking, or suggest they not party until unconscious, or lecture on seatbelts, they don’t know it is because you have nightmares about having to I.D. them in the hospital ER, or worse, the morgue. You can only hope they don’t swim in places posted “DANGER: DO NOT SWIM HERE” or “NO DIVING.” You’ve been doing this since kindergarten when you took that little hand and said, “Now remember to look both ways before you cross the street!”
Our young adults are basically good humans going through a natural process and need guidance, especially now—and authority figures lambasting them for selfish behavior obviously isn’t working. They need role models and positive messaging telling them their behavior is essential to beating back the virus so they can return to the normal adolescence they need to grow into whole, healthy adults.
Watching adults demanding “freedom” while promoting total disregard for the safety and lives of others will not help our kids get through this. Years from now, they will wonder why adults behaved the way they did.
There are two sayings attributed to the Jewish sage Hillel. The first is a moral call to action, “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? And being for myself, what am ‘I’? and if not now, when?” The second is the Golden Rule, “That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow.”
We are entreated in the Book of Leviticus and later by Jesus’s words recorded in the Book of Matthew to “Love thy neighbor as thy self.” Love, in this case, means, protect, after all, we protect those we love. Loving one’s neighbor is not a geographic term; it is a moral concept.
The one choice we should not have to make is between personal “freedom” and adult responsibility. They are one and the same.
I would like to leave you with these words to ponder from First Corinthians.
“When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”
Praying that you all have a healthy week and that your loved ones and community stay safe.
