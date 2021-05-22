Racial justice protests expose divide between activists in Fredericksburg area

As Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris addressed protesters outside his office on April 23, he attempted to give Moe Petway an opportunity to speak.
Petway is the president of the Spotsylvania Branch of the NAACP and has established a working relationship with county law enforcement.
The sheriff said he had nothing else to add about what happened to 32-year-old Isiah Brown, an unarmed Black man who had been shot multiple times by a Sheriff’s deputy April 21.
But before Petway could speak, Japharii Jones, who represents the group Black Lives Matter 757, told the 67-year-old pastor and former probation officer that he’s part of the problem with Blacks being killed by police at disproportionate rates.
“How are we as a community to feel safe with you coming up here and coercing with the same people who are oppressing us?” Jones asked Petway. “How does it play in our favor for them to come out here and pass the mic and you to shuck and jive and move your feet in their direction and we’re out here suffering?”
Jones’ sentiment about the local NAACP chapter is shared by several young activists in the Fredericksburg area.
A schism has developed between America’s oldest and largest civil rights organization and the local Black Lives Matter movement, as well as other younger activists who have demanded change since the murder of George Floyd last May by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Petway said it was “disheartening” that day to hear the younger generation call him an “Uncle Tom”—a Black man considered to be subservient to whites—but added he believes that different approaches are part of the process for change.
“Change comes about by collaborating, working with people and trying to get things done,” Petway said. “Sometimes it may appear that you’re not as forceful as other people would like, but we’ve learned throughout time that we’ve got to negotiate and work things out.”
Petway said the divide that’s developed between him and the youthful activists stems from a lack of understanding of his role in the community. He said it’s necessary for the protesters to draw attention to issues like the shooting of Brown, who has been in Mary Washington Hospital for nearly a month.
Petway said protests are meant to open the ears of lawmakers and community stakeholders, but “now somebody has to come in and talk.” He believes that’s where the NAACP steps in.
“I can be their voice,” Petway said. “I have the influence already. I can help them achieve what they’re trying to achieve.”
Petway noted that the Spotsylvania NAACP negotiated the release of the video and 911 recording of Brown’s shooting. He believes progress was demonstrated when the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office immediately turned over the investigation to the Virginia State Police and Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins was appointed special prosecutor.
He said his conversations with Harris led to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office implementing a “duty to intervene” policy in case officers witness one of their own using excessive force.
A coalition of local Black religious leaders, including Petway, encouraged the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors to issue a proclamation that it “commits to addressing and working to eliminate intolerance and discrimination in the community” and the coalition is now working to improve conditions at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Da’Quan Love, executive director of the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP, attended a listening session hosted by Petway earlier this month to provide an update on the Brown shooting. Love said one of the things he’s most proud of is the Spotsylvania branch’s relationship with law enforcement.
“The NAACP will not stand by,” Love said. “We are taking action to change the policies that surround our interactions with law enforcement.
“We are thankful for the activists that are on the ground leading the struggle. Just as we know that all five fingers have a role to play in making a mighty fist, we know the role of the NAACP is that of changing policies for the long term.”
A YOUTH MOVEMENT
Younger activists who took to the streets of Fredericksburg last year to protest Floyd’s death said Petway’s comments about roles aren’t accurate.
Anthony Foote, president of Black Lives Matter FXBG, said it’s a “slap in the face” because he and others have had discussions with local government officials and police officers and his organization recently joined the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Wesley Burton, a Stafford High School graduate who protested last year, noted that he’s a rising junior political science major at Virginia Wesleyan University with aspirations of becoming a mayor. Burton said he and other protesters are comfortable discussing policies with government officials.
“We’re not going to rattle the cage and then walk away and let them take over,” Burton said. “As much as the NAACP is beneficial, at the end of the day, the things that get done are going to affect our generation because we’re 18, 19 and 20. So the things we’re trying to get done will have the most long-term impact on us.”
Chanise Jackson, a rising senior law and policy major at the University of Washington, was one of the protesters tear-gassed by Fredericksburg police officers during protests a year ago. The Stafford High graduate’s writing about the experience earned her a $30,000 Harry S. Truman Presidential Scholarship last month.
Jackson is also planning to write her thesis on the events in Fredericksburg last year and said she’s planning to run for office in the city down the road. Jackson said protesters have had discussions with Fredericksburg officials, but “they just weren’t receptive to us because of our public involvement.”
Jackson said she believes the older Black generation has become complacent because overt discrimination, such as segregated schools and laws against interracial marriage, has ended. She recalled that NAACP leaders were booed at a protest in Fredericksburg last year because demonstrators believed they wanted to “water down” their message.
“The equality they fought for was very physical and in-your-face,” Jackson said. “It was discrimination-centered, very vocal and public racism. We’re fighting things that have been imbedded in our systems. They don’t see it as we see it.”
Lanaisha Foreman is one of the leaders of the FXBG Freedom Initiative. Foreman said her concern with the NAACP is that when the protests began last year, the leaders were critical of the methods of the younger generation.
Foreman said her only recollection of local NAACP chapters was “them telling us how to protest.” She said they weren’t available when more than 50 demonstrators needed legal assistance after receiving summonses charging them with violating a city curfew. Most of those charged were eventually acquitted or agreed to perform community service in exchange for the charges being expunged.
“We were on Instagram trying to find clips of people who got arrested,” Burton said. “Our entire protest group was talking to lawyers all the time about the 52 people who ended up getting charged. … No disrespect, but I didn’t see the NAACP. I saw some 19- and 20-year-olds talking to lawyers and trying to put in work.”
A TENSE EVENING
Foote called Petway ahead of time to inform him that Black Lives Matter FXBG was coming to Spotsylvania last month to protest Brown’s shooting.
Foote said the idea wasn’t well-received initially, but he told Petway that he was only calling ahead as a courtesy and not seeking his permission.
Tensions between Petway and protesters became inflamed after the NAACP president bargained with counter-protesters Nick Ignacio and Mike Dickinson.
Ignacio and Dickinson antagonized demonstrators by playing the theme song from the television show “COPS.” Dickinson also shouted that Floyd and other Black men killed by the police were criminals who deserved their fate.
Petway said he told Ignacio and Dickinson they were being disrespectful before welcoming them to the other side of the street. Foote said he intended to ignore them.
There were several face-to-face confrontations between Ignacio and protesters, but no violence ensued. Foote said Petway’s actions that day were a “poor representation” of the NAACP and potentially ruined relationships between the organization and the community.
“Your duty right then and there was to stand bold, stand Black and unapologetic because Isiah Brown was fighting for his life,” Foote said. “Your job was to stand for that, not anything else.”
Petway said he was attempting to be a unifying force because he had a previous relationship with Ignacio, who is running for Battlefield District supervisor in Spotsylvania.
Still, Foote, Foreman, Jackson and Burton said they respect the NAACP and hope to move forward as a united front in the area. The latter three said they hope to eventually join the organization.
“As much as I’ve said some not-so-favorable things about the NAACP, I still recognize their importance,” Burton said. “I know that without them, a lot of the freedoms we have now wouldn’t be possible.”
