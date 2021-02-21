Racing in the Dead of Winter

Jake Stevens (center) from Michigan, a student at Christendom College in Front Royal—flanked by fellow cross country teammates—launches the second annual Dead of Winter 5K Saturday morning at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. Coming from Culpeper, Jeffersonton, Warrenton and more, 31 total runners braved the 20-degree temperatures and stiff breeze to race on a course through the forest with remnants of ice and snow underfoot from the recent winter weather.