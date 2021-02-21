 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racing in the Dead of Winter
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Racing in the Dead of Winter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Verdun start of race
EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jake Stevens (center) from Michigan, a student at Christendom College in Front Royal—flanked by fellow cross country teammates—launches the second annual Dead of Winter 5K Saturday morning at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. Coming from Culpeper, Jeffersonton, Warrenton and more, 31 total runners braved the 20-degree temperatures and stiff breeze to race on a course through the forest with remnants of ice and snow underfoot from the recent winter weather.

Look for an article on the race later this week in the Star-Exponent along with a gallery of photos and additional information on www.starexponent.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 21 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News