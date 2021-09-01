RACSB will help police respond to mental health calls

The state will provide funding to the RACSB to cover some costs associated with the law. A meeting was held in August with representatives from the five localities in Planning District 16 to discuss implementation. Another meeting will be held Sept. 9.

Officials with the RACSB said proper training of 911 dispatchers will be integral to the entire operation because they will determine if the event warrants a behavioral health specialist on the scene.

The Fredericksburg Co-Response Pilot Program will feature a team consisting of one law enforcement officer trained in Critical Incident Technique. There will also be an Emergency Services Therapist and a clinician who will be co-located at the FPD with the intent of riding with the designated co-response officer to behavioral health calls.

The goal is to de-escalate behavioral health situations and connect the individual to available resources. For the pilot program, the RACSB will hire one Emergency Services Therapist who will work 40 hours per week during a shift determined to have the highest call volume of behavioral health incidents.

The FPD and the RACSB hope the pilot program will provide anecdotal evidence of the effectiveness of co-responses. They ultimately want to see a decrease in arrests and use of force by police officers in behavioral health crises.