RACSB will help police respond to mental health calls

The Fredericksburg Police Department has agreed to establish a pilot program in coordination with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board that will provide a co-response to behavioral health emergencies in the city.
The Marcus-David Peters Act was passed by the Virginia General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2020.
The RACSB has been directed to have protocols and procedures in place to enforce the new law by July 1, 2022.
The RACSB plan will cover Fredericksburg as well as the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton approached representatives from the RACSB and offered to kick-start the program in the region next January or February, months before the deadline.
It is called the Fredericksburg Co-Response Pilot Program.
“I’ve spoken with our regional sheriffs and chiefs in recent meetings and they’re all-in also,” Layton said. “We took the bull by the horns and are creating the first go at it with our crisis response team. We’re going to learn a lot from it. We’re starting small, for obvious reasons. There are going to be a lot of lessons learned.”
Layton said he’s hopeful his department can share what it learned from the pilot program with other localities in the region.
Marcus-David Peters, an Essex High School science teacher, was shot and killed by a Richmond City Police officer on May 14, 2018 during a mental health emergency. The officer who shot Michael Nyantakyi was cleared of criminal charges.
Jane Yaun and Kari Norris of the RACSB submitted a presentation to Fredericksburg City Council at an August meeting describing the intention and goals of the “Marcus Alert.”
They said when the legislation was crafted, the goal was to shift the response to a behavioral health crisis from law enforcement to mental health workers.
A four-level triage system will be developed to best identify the appropriate level of response.
Whenever possible, and in the absence of safety concerns, law enforcement’s role will be diverted to behavioral health workers. If there is a safety concern, police will be used in a support role.
The RACSB’s presentation to City Council stated that “building a robust system of community-based crisis services with equity at all levels” is the goal.
City Council and Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw endorsed the plan.
Greenlaw said creating a behavioral health response team to deal with mental health calls has long been discussed.
“It’s been talked about, but nobody ever does anything about it,” Greenlaw said. “You’re figuring it out. There are many, many layers to it, but we appreciate this very much. It makes me very proud.”
The state will provide funding to the RACSB to cover some costs associated with the law. A meeting was held in August with representatives from the five localities in Planning District 16 to discuss implementation. Another meeting will be held Sept. 9.
Officials with the RACSB said proper training of 911 dispatchers will be integral to the entire operation because they will determine if the event warrants a behavioral health specialist on the scene.
The Fredericksburg Co-Response Pilot Program will feature a team consisting of one law enforcement officer trained in Critical Incident Technique. There will also be an Emergency Services Therapist and a clinician who will be co-located at the FPD with the intent of riding with the designated co-response officer to behavioral health calls.
The goal is to de-escalate behavioral health situations and connect the individual to available resources. For the pilot program, the RACSB will hire one Emergency Services Therapist who will work 40 hours per week during a shift determined to have the highest call volume of behavioral health incidents.
The FPD and the RACSB hope the pilot program will provide anecdotal evidence of the effectiveness of co-responses. They ultimately want to see a decrease in arrests and use of force by police officers in behavioral health crises.
Yaun, the RACSB director, and Norris, the Emergency Services Coordinator, believe the program will increase the level of trust between the behavioral health community and law enforcement.
“I could not be happier … It’s obviously going to be very challenging,” City Councilman Tim Duffy said. “It’s going to be very hard to know how to respond to every case. But it sounds like [the RACSB and the FPD are] developing the processes and systems to make sure that we can use the resources we have in the city to best meet the needs of our community.”
