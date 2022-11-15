Rain moves Veterans Day Ceremony inside to American Legion hall

The Annual Veterans Day ceremony usually held at Culpeper National Cemetery was moved inside this year to the local American Legion due to rain.

The ceremony was held nonetheless on Friday morning at Post 330 along Rixeyville Road. The event drew nearly 200 people who came to pay tribute and respect to U.S. military veterans in spite of the weather, remnants of Hurricane Nicole.

The guest of honor at the ceremony was retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Reeves. As part of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps, Reeves developed over 100 new systems, vaccines, pharmaceuticals and devices. The Major General also established and led the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense for seven years.

As the keynote speaker, Reeves briefly spoke about the history of Veterans Day and noted that this particular day recognized the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Reeves also discussed the gratitude of civilians toward armed forces personnel, the privilege of serving in the defense of the United States and lamented how a majority of Americans are unfit for military service.

In his talk, Reeves cited a recent study made by the Pentagon that reported that 77% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 would not qualify for military service without a waiver due to a number of issues. These issues include being overweight, using drugs or having physical or mental health issues.

The major general then estimated that only 5% to 9% of the remaining 23% have an interest in serving in the military.

“We need to help educate the American people about what service is really all about and what it does for the individual and what it does for our country,” said Reeves. “I think when people say ‘Thank you for your service’ they may not understand what service is about. But they are well meaning and we have to help them understand this gift, that they have a responsibility as citizens.”

Usual formalities such as the gun salute were bypassed due to safety concerns since the ceremony was indoors. Wreaths donated by organizations such as the American Red Cross and the Knights of Columbus were then presented. The wreaths will be transferred and displayed at Culpeper National Cemetery.

Other guests of note at the event were pastor Brad Hales of the Reformation Lutheran Church as well as the Eastern View High School Concert Band directed by Adam Roach. The band provided the music and performed taps at the end of the ceremony.

Both Reeves and American Legion Post Commander Lori Medley remarked on the success of the event.

Medley, a retired United States Marine and a First Gulf war veteran, talked about what Veterans Day means to her personally.

“It is really a heartfelt issue for me, the community takes the time to come to recognize, appreciate, celebrate and really understand what the veterans contribute to their community,” said Medley. “The places and situations that put themselves in to defend our county’s way of life that people take for granted. Once you’ve lived in these other countries and come home, it’s such a different experience to come home.”

Veterans Day has been celebrated in the United States since June 1954 when a bill signed by then President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Eisenhower codified the holiday as a day of remembrance for veterans of wars participated by the United States.

The day had been celebrated as far back as 1919 when it was known as Armistice Day. It was originally established as a day of remembrance for lives lost during the first World War. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on Nov. 11 which was the day the armistice was signed in 1918 officially ending the war.