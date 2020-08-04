As David Upshaw was growing up in Caroline County, the Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn in Bowling Green held significant meaning.
Upshaw’s great-grandfather was known as “Whistling D” when he rode with Company B in the 9th Virginia Calvary during the Civil War. Confederate Gen. Fitzhugh Lee would call the soldier up beside him to whistle while they were riding on horseback.
The Caroline monument, topped by a generic Confederate soldier, includes an inscription recognizing the regiment that two of Upshaw’s great-grandfathers fought with.
“Those kinds of things are part of who I am,” Upshaw said.
But Upshaw said the time has come for the monument to be taken down and moved elsewhere. The retired pastor joined nine others in front of the memorial Monday morning to urge county officials to remove the memorial that has stood tall since 1906.
Upshaw said the memorial “is more than just a rock to me, but now it’s taken on new symbolism.”
“It has become something different than what it meant to me,” he said. “It is offensive to my brothers. And if it’s offensive to my brothers, it needs to be moved.”
The rally was organized by Caroline resident Lydell Fortune and other concerned citizens.
Nine Caroline residents spoke out in favor of removing the monument at the July 14 Board of Supervisors meeting and Fortune presented a petition of more than 1,200 signatures requesting its removal.
The board scheduled a public hearing regarding the issue for Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Caroline County Community Services Center.
At the July meeting, Fortune and others urged the board to use the authority granted to them by the Virginia General Assembly with a vote in March that allows local government to unilaterally remove any Confederate memorials. The law went into effect July 1.
Upshaw, who lost a bid for Bowling Green District supervisor to incumbent Jeff Sili last year, said he attempted to gather local clergy last year to discuss removing the statue and using it as an opportunity to bridge racial divide.
The county’s supervisors now hold the statue’s fate in their hands.
“I don’t mind us making the decisions because we should know our citizens better than somebody who is three levels up the governing chain,” said Port Royal District Supervisor Nancy Long. “As far as how I feel about the issue, I don’t want to say because I’m still taking input from citizens.”
Those who attended the rally Monday had no problem letting their beliefs known. Fortune reiterated his concern that the statue is placed in front of a courthouse where justice should be color-blind.
He said it’s inappropriate to use county funds to maintain a monument that many in the county find offensive. The statue is enclosed with black metal fencing, surrounded by four manicured shrubs and fresh gravel.
Bowling Green resident Annie Kammerer moved to the town three years ago from Washington, D.C. She became familiar with Caroline County through visiting a local meditation center and purchased a home in the county seat.
Kammerer, who is white, said she was taken aback by the prominence of the Confederate statue compared with other war memorabilia and the multi-cultural monument on the lawn. She wasn’t a part of the original protest, but stopped by along with her husband to offer support to the protesters and inform them that she will speak out at the public hearing.
“It does nothing except glorify rebels who fought for slavery,” Kammerer said. “Of everything here in our lovely square, it’s the very first thing you notice, even above the courthouse.”
Jeremiah Hirsch, owner of Electric Paradise Tattoo in Fredericksburg, moved to Bowling Green in January. He attended a rally on the courthouse lawn in support of Black Lives Matter in June and paid close attention to the statue for the first time.
He saw the etching of the Confederate flag and the words inscribed that it was “erected by the people of Caroline County to commemorate the valor and endurance of its soldiers furnished to the Confederate States of America from 1861-1865.”
Hirsch said since the rally he’s attended community forums discussing removing the statue.
“I think being a white American citizen that we hold a responsibility to speak up for the ones that are not being heard and to make a stand for equality and to be a part of the momentum for change throughout the U.S.,” Hirsch said.
The protestors believe there will be at least two votes to remove the statue—from Black supervisors Floyd Thomas of the Mattaponi District and Reginald Underwood of Reedy Church. Four votes are needed.
In addition to Long, Sili, Thomas and Underwood, there’s also Supervisors Clay Forehand of the Madison District and Jeff Black of Western Caroline.
Forehand said he’s received a “sprinkling” of response on both sides of the issue from residents in his district. Black said he’s gathered similar mixed feedback from approximately 12-15 county residents.
Black noted he hails from Maine—three hours from the Canadian border—and didn’t see much Confederate memorabilia until he moved to Virginia.
Forehand is from Prince George County, 35 miles south of Richmond, and said he owned a Confederate flag until he sold it at a yard sale when he was 16. Forehand said since he was a teenager his views on the Confederacy “changed a lot in my life.” But he said his interest in history and the Civil War isn’t based on slavery.
“I don’t go to the monument and insert a lot of meaning other than what’s written on it,” Forehand said.
For the residents that want it down, what’s written on it is enough.
Kammerer said in her opinion the statue represents systemic racism. She said now is the time to remove it as several localities in Virginia and across the nation have discontinued honoring the Confederacy.
“Until things like this are removed, it will continue to serve its purpose of institutionalized racism and we will never get rid of it,” she said. “It holds us back from the ideals on which this country is based. It’s one small step, but now is the time when we finally have the opportunity to address this 400-year-old problem.”
