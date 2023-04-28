A fire early Friday destroyed an office in Locust Grove of the Rapidan Service Authority, a regional provider of water, sewer and solid waste services.

There were no reported injuries.

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 29 found the working structure fire upon arrival around 5:30 a.m. April 28, at the site in the 3400 block of State Route 3/Germanna Highway in Locust Grove, according to release from fire department spokesman John Farrell Jr.

This incident involved multiple area departments responding to assist with the fire while also having to overcome the elements related to the weather and the presence of propane, Farrell said.

Crews worked for more than three hours to control and prevent the blaze from further spreading. At the scene were first responders from Mine Run Volunteer Fire Co. 21, Orange Volunteer Fire Co. 23, County of Orange Fire and EMS, Spotsylvania stations 5 and 7, Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Damage to the structure was significant, according to the release. Authorities could not provide the full extent of the damage, but asked the public to remain vigilant to the potential for light smoke to still emit from the structure.

“The firefighters and medics on scene did a tremendous job under the circumstances due to the weather and the presence of the propane on scene,” said Lake of the Woods Fire Chief Mike Cianci.

“I would like to express our gratitude to the numerous departments that responded to assist us and to thank the passerby who immediately notified Orange County Emergency Communications. Finally, we appreciate the patience and understanding of residents, businesses, and motorists as we mitigated this situation in the safest manner."

Authorities remained on scene to ensure the structure did not reignite. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rapidan Service Authority serves over 8,500 homes in Orange, Madison and Greene. The fire will not affect service or billing, said Lee Frame, chairman of the Rapidan Service Authority, in a phone call Friday.

The office was a total loss and the fire was sizable, re-igniting after an initial extinguishment, Frame said.

He said firefighters remained on the scene well into the afternoon. He described the office as auxiliary, where people would come to pay their bills or talk to staff.

Frame said the main Rapidan Service Authority office is in Greene County. He wasn’t sure what documents were lost in Friday’s fire.