Rappahannock Area Health District reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a cumulative total of 5,957 cases.

The total included 2,389 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,314 in Stafford County; 582 in Fredericksburg; 406 in Caroline County; and 266 in King George County.

The district’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive test results out of all tests given, has a seven-day average of 5.2 percent. The rate represents tests in which a person’s nasal area has been swabbed to determine an active infection. It does not include blood tests that measure antibodies to COVID-19 or any other coronavirus, according to the state health department.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,338 cases in Culpeper County; 1,073 in Fauquier County; 385 in Orange County; and 336 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,180 new cases and 15 new deaths on Friday for a cumulative total of 171,284 cases and 3,539 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson