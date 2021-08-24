 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rappahannock closes its two public schools for the week due to virus cases
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Rappahannock closes its two public schools for the week due to virus cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RCHS

Rappahannock County High School, located in the town of Washington, Virginia, is for grades 8-12.

 RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Rappahannock County Public Schools on Tuesday closed its two schools and switched to virtual learning due to COVID-19 and flu cases.

All students, who have not otherwise been advised to quarantine, will be able to begin in-person instruction again on Aug. 30, according to a school system news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rappahannock operates a public elementary school for grades K-7 and a high school for grades 8-12.

All after-school activities, athletic practices, games and team events were also cancelled for the week.

“While Rappahannock County Public schools are closed and activities are canceled, our athletes are NOT to participate in or arrange informal practices,” RCPS Athletic Director Courtney Atkins advised in a release. “Student well-being is the highest priority and we will continue to update plans, processes, and guidance based on the latest information available.”

RCPS started the new academic year Aug. 11.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New marijuana penalty unlikely, Virginia lawmakers say
Latest News

New marijuana penalty unlikely, Virginia lawmakers say

Virginians caught possessing more than an ounce of marijuana, the state’s legal limit, but less than a pound of the drug, stand to face a light, $25 civil penalty. The potential repercussions jump drastically after the one pound benchmark to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News