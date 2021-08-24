Rappahannock closes its two public schools for the week due to virus cases

Rappahannock County Public Schools on Tuesday closed its two schools and switched to virtual learning due to COVID-19 and flu cases.

All students, who have not otherwise been advised to quarantine, will be able to begin in-person instruction again on Aug. 30, according to a school system news release.

Rappahannock operates a public elementary school for grades K-7 and a high school for grades 8-12.

All after-school activities, athletic practices, games and team events were also cancelled for the week.

“While Rappahannock County Public schools are closed and activities are canceled, our athletes are NOT to participate in or arrange informal practices,” RCPS Athletic Director Courtney Atkins advised in a release. “Student well-being is the highest priority and we will continue to update plans, processes, and guidance based on the latest information available.”

RCPS started the new academic year Aug. 11.