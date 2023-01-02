Rappahannock deputy seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash

Two men, including a sheriff’s deputy, were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash at Massies Corner in Rappahannock County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the intersection of U.S. Route 211 (Lee Highway) and U.S. Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) in Washington, Virginia.

A 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling south on Route 522 when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Toyota proceeded across the westbound lanes of Route 211 it collided with a westbound 2016 Ford Explorer, driven by a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to a release Monday from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The impact caused the Toyota to overturn in the median. The driver of the Toyota, Bradley W. Adams, 19, of Middletown, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital for treatment, Coffey said. Adams was wearing a seatbelt.

The sheriff's deputy suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital for treatment. The deputy was wearing a seatbelt.

Adams was charged with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign, Coffey said.

The crash remains under investigation.