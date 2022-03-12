Rappahannock Hunt races draw thousands to Boston farm

Mother Nature smiled on this year’s Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point Races, drawing more than 2,500 people to The Hill Farm off Sperryville Pike in Culpeper County for race day on March 5.

Held in the Boston area, the Rappahannock Hunt kicked off Virginia’s point-to-point race season, in which local hunts host races that are popular annual events. Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled some races. But now, the full season is back.

Enjoying warm and sunny weather, with the Blue Ridge mountains on the western skyline, a huge crowd of spectators arrived all morning in anticipation of the first race, organizers said.

This year, pony races were added to the 70-plus-year-old steeplechase event, which delighted spectators and the children who rode. A good turnout of ponies made for some exciting races, Race Committee Co-chairman Barton Hitchcock said.

Two timber races and two flat races, contested by professional riders and trainers, followed the pony races.

Horses in the timber races complete a circuit of timber fences, usually about two and a half miles long.

Horses in the flat races complete the same circuit but without fences; the course is usually about one and a quarter miles long.

For people who signed up early, the Rappahannock Hunt offered reserved parking spots. General parking, available the day of the race, had plenty of space. Food trucks were onsite to sustain attendees, and Rappahannock Hunt merchandise and clothes were available for sale. Tailgating and picnics were welcome.

The Hill Farm, owned by Larry Levy, provided a perfect venue for families and friends to have an early spring outing.

Levy’s farm also hosted the event in March 2020. The pandemic forced organizers to cancel the 2021 races.

“Be sure to watch for the Rappahannock Hunt Point to Point Races next year,” Hitchcock said. “Plan to come for a beautiful day in the countryside with good friends and family to watch the horses and enjoy the mountain views.”

To learn more, visit www.rappahannockhunt.com or the hunt’s Facebook page and Instagram account.