A Rappahannock County man suspected of dealing drugs in the area is in custody following a two-month investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force.

Keith D. Robinson II, 20, was arrested March 9 following execution of a search warrant at a residence along Nancy B Williams Drive in Culpeper County, according to a release on Friday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Robinson is accused of distribution of illegal narcotics in the counties of Rappahannock and Culpeper.

Seized in the task force raid of the residence were approximately 27 grams of powder cocaine, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of fentanyl, prescription pills, $3,163 cash and a vehicle, Coffey said.

Robinson was charged with five felony counts of distribution of a schedule I/II drug and is being held at the Culpeper County Jail.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement from the sheriff’s offices of Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, and Madison, the Culpeper, Warrenton and Orange Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.