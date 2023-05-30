Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force last week concluded a six-month-long investigation with the arrest of a Rappahannock County resident on various felony drug and weapons charges.

Eric L. Butler, 45, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The local task force made the arrest following execution of a search warrant at a residence on Brinkley Lane in Rappahannock County, south of Scrabble.

Authorities seized 100 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin and 100 grams of marijuana along with $21,792 in currency, a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe and seven firearms, Coffey said.

Butler was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail where he is being held on a secured bond.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Rappahannock, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Culpeper Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, and Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.