Rappahannock Regional YMCA receives grant for its Virtual Learning Centers

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rappahannock Area YMCA has stepped up to ensure school-aged children receive quality care and education while their parents are at work. The Virtual Learning Center program is offered at YMCA branches in Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties, as well as a dozen schools in Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George.

“We saw the need and we did it,” said Devlin Reiley, marketing and public relations director for the YMCA. “That’s what the YMCA has always been: the center of the community.”

Reiley said without grants like the one received from the Rappahannock United Way, her organization would not be able to adequately sustain the popular program. She said the grant money will be used to help pay for additional laptops, upgrades in Wi-Fi service, food, snacks and other essentials needed by the workers who are onsite helping kids go through their daily classes.

“There’s going to be needs that we don’t know of now that will pop up that we’ll be able to fulfill, because of the grant,” she said.