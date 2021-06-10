Rappahannock Rosenwald School alumni meet for celebration

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation held a Spring Celebration luncheon recently in the production room at beautiful Magnolia Vineyards in Amissville.

The foundation’s first opportunity to be together since early 2020 before COVID-19, the group celebrated past, present, and future with 20 Board members and guests.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Estelle Lewis of Culpeper, and Irene Timbers of Woodville were recognized and awarded “Emeritus” status for their many years of service on the SSPF Board. Both are alumni of Scrabble School, founded in 1921 during the segregation era, then closed in 1968, when schools were integrated in Rappahannock, according to a release from Susanna Spencer with Scrabble School. Lewis served alongside her uncle, E. Franklin Warner, who was a champion for creating the Foundation, to preserve and restore the historic Rosenwald school, one of four in Rappahannock.

Both women were presented with engraved mantel clocks, certificates of appreciation, and flowers at the celebration. Also recognized, but not leaving the board, is Lillian F. Aylor of Sperryville, after many years as Treasurer and former vice president. Aylor is passing the checkbook to new board member William “Buck” Carter, of Manassas and previously of Washington, VA.

Foundation President Nan Butler Roberts also welcomed new members Minister Angela Dennis, of Castleton and retired RCHS teacher Brion Patterson of Boston, VA. For information, contact Roberts at 540/661-2013 or nb_roberts@msn.com.