Rappahannock woman wins $100K in VA Lottery online-only raffle

An Amissville woman recently won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery through an online-only raffle.

Terrie Harne loves roses, so when she saw the 100k Rose Gold Raffle she had to buy a ticket, according to a release on Tuesday.

“It was calling to me!” the Rappahannock County woman told Lottery officials.

Her ticket ended up being one of the raffle’s two $100,000 top prize winners.

“I’m not a person that gambles a lot, but it can happen!” Harne said of the winning ticket purchased April 28.

The $100k Rose Gold Raffle had a total of 50,000 tickets at $10 piece. All of those tickets were sold in just 22 days. At that time, a drawing was held to pick the two $100,000 winners, along with 100 tickets winning $500 each, 250 tickets winning $100 apiece, and 2,500 tickets each winning $50.

Tickets for the first-ever, online-only raffle were available exclusively at valottery.com.

Harne said she has no immediate plans for her winnings, although she hopes to possibly open her own small business.