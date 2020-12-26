Rappahnnock Regional Jail inmates continue to report lockdowns, stressful conditions

Inmates at the Rappahannock Regional Jail continue to report near-constant lockdowns, crowded conditions, inadequate medical care and concern for their mental and physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Free Lance–Star spoke to or received letters from nine current and former inmates and their families who described these conditions. Several agreed to have their names used.

“I don’t expect him to be staying at the Ritz or even the Motel 6, but they’re treated not even as well as animals and that’s not right,” said Kathleen Leavy, whose boyfriend has been incarcerated at the jail for just over a year. He is serving a two year-sentence for drug-related charges.

“He’s guilty. He’s been found guilty. He deserves to be punished,” Leavy said. “He recognizes that. I recognize that. But punishment and treating them like they’re not even human are two different things.”

Leavy said her boyfriend, who is 42, was sick in November with several symptoms of COVID-19—a fever and cough. She said he asked for medical attention, but was not seen for three days.

When he was tested for the disease, the result was negative.