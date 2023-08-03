Ray’s Automotive held its inaugural truck show on July 29 where local truck owners got to show off their vehicles.

The truck show was the brainchild of business manager Amber Lacy, who said she hopes to make the show an annual event. The show attracted 40 participants, each of whom brought their own trucks to display for the public.

“We wanted to get more involved in the community and we’re known for repairing diesel trucks and selling truck parts like what we have in our showroom,” said Lacy. “We wanted to put something on because there are no truck shows locally that I’m aware of and we got a lot of interest when we first posted about it and it ended up becoming what it is now.”

Ray Lacy, owner of Ray’s Automotive, echoed his daughter’s sentiments about the show. According to Lacy, his business has been involved in the community through free work for customers in need, sponsoring local baseball teams and student scholarships.

“In general, we try to give back to the community and, in return, they actually help us out as well,” he said.

In addition to the trucks, the show also had a small number of vendors which included a food truck, Barbara’s Soul Food, and a bounce house for children. Members of the community came out in spite of the nearly 100 degree temperatures that day.

Winners of the truck show’s competition are:

Crazy Classic category: John Good and his 1965 blue GMC, first place; Brittney Clore and her 1971 Black Chevrolet K9 Blazer, second place; and Steve Cottrell and his yellow Ford F100, third place. The category is for trucks that have had modifications made.

Show and Shine category: Stefan Bragg and his 1997 Ford F350, first place; Rodney Fraizer and his 2022 Chevrolet 1500, second place; and Karlia Williams and her 2021 Toyota Tacoma, third place.