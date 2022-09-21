Reaching every child: Culpeper Branch NAACP to host education forum Monday

The Culpeper Branch NAACP, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, will host “Reaching Every Child: A Community Forum on Education” at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in Madison County High School’s auditorium.

In partnership with the Piedmont Race Amity Project, the forum will feature a panel presentation with noted educators. They’ll discuss disparities in educational achievement, closing achievement gaps, why workforce diversity is important, and how school culture affects students’ performance.

The program will be livestreamed, the groups said in a statement. Access the link at naacpculpeper.org.

The panelists will include Tiffany Ray, Ph.D., vice president of Student Services & Equity Advancement and chief diversity officer at Germanna Community College; Amy Tillerson-Brown, Ph.D., dean of Mary Baldwin University and Education Committee chair, Virginia NAACP; Kathleen Gentry, Ph.D., assistant principal of an inner-city high school and educational advocate for students at-risk of dropping out; Uzziah A. Harris, DDiv., middle school teacher and president, NAACP Culpeper; and Dr. Laurel Blackmon, educator, equity advocate, and Education Committee chair, NAACP Culpeper.

The program will include a question-and-answer session with the audience. Community members are encouraged to attend and share questions and concerns.

Established in 1945, the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP includes members from Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties. The organization’s mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

The national organization, founded in 1909, has more than 2,200 units and branches across the United States.

The Piedmont Race Amity Project, based in Culpeper, is devoted to encouraging race equity and amity. The organization provides a forum for understanding, collaborating and acting to advance social justice and unity in partnership with local communities by informing public discourse on race and fostering an entry point and platform for education and healing.